Wood splitting equipment stolen from Wooragee property, information sought

Police are investigating the theft of wood splitting equipment at a Wooragee property.
The Beechworth-Wodonga Road site, near Star Lane, was targeted on July 18 or 19.
Two hydraulic wood splitters and a handheld splitter were taken, along with a fuel container.
Members of the public are urged to report any suspicious vehicles to Beechworth police.
The brands of the equipment include SuperX and Fiskars.
Call (03) 5728 1032 or 1800 333 000.
