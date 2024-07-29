Writer of world-famous Hippo series is coming to Albury and there'll be cake

When Hazel Edwards had to call on tradesmen to fix her leaky Melbourne roof, her then four-year-old son had a perfectly good explanation for the kerfuffle.
It was a hippopotamus.
Eating cake. Obviously.
Therein was the inspiration for Edwards' beloved picture book series There's a Hippopotamus on Our Roof Eating Cake.
Since the publication of the first book during 1980, the series had inspired a musical stage production and even a short movie.
Each of the Hippopotamus books visited a first-time childhood challenge - such as starting school or welcoming a new sibling - with the reassurance of a big imaginary friend.
"We'd all like a large friend who can fix problems!"
Celebrating her 50th anniversary as a published author this year, Melbourne-based Hazel Edwards OAM said the Hippopotamus series was now reaching the next generation.
The grandmother-of-four said her son who inspired the series was now a parent himself.
She had a delightful full-circle moment visiting them in Darwin recently.
"My son is the father of a five-year-old boy," she said.
"That grandson began to read to me from the Hippo book on my last visit!"
She said her father always encouraged her to read.
"I could read before I went to school," Edwards said.
"My grandmother used to read to me often.
"Now I have four grandsons, aged 3 to 25, and I've always written a story for each of them for their birthday."
Having trained as a primary school teacher, Edwards was always drawn to creative pursuits.
Endlessly curious, reading and writing allowed her to scratch that itch.
"You can ask awkward questions of people and call it research!" she said.
"It's an attempt to understand more broadly; it's risk taking with ideas instead of physical risk taking.
"I was drawn to writing partly because I don't like being bored, I wanted to explore as much as possible and, thirdly, I wanted to have a portable skill."
Edwards' work has literally taken her to the ends of the Earth.
In 2000-2001 she won an Antarctic Fellowship, which involved the chance to join the resupply mission to Antarctica to craft work there.
Her three-week stay became seven weeks when their ship the Polar Bird got stuck in ice.
"I became very aware of the beauty of the icebergs," Edwards said.
"They're a bit like a book where nine-tenths of the work is under the surface and the one-tenth is what people see."
Her memoir Not Just A Piece Of Cake: Being An Author explores this concept further through Edwards' intrepid travels over decades.
For the first time, Edwards would join Write Around the Murray (WAM) this year at the Albury LibraryMuseum.
On Saturday, September 14, a Junior Dessert Masters special hippo cupcake tasting will be judged by MasterChef's Dessert Masters (Channel 10) winner chef Gareth Whitton, The Good Weekend columnist and Little Lunch author Danny Katz and Miss Amelie owner-chef Issac Rich.
There will be a talk with Edwards about her 50 years of publishing; storytime; and face painting, ice cream and an inflatable hippo.
Edwards would present awards to the winners of the Barry Young River of Stories writing competition.
On Sunday, September 15, Edwards would run a workshop for adults who wanted to write for young audiences from 11am to 1pm.
Bookings and more details: writearoundthemurray.org.au
WAM runs September 11 to 15.
