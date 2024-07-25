Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 27-28

Yours, Georgina is the folk-rock project of Georgie Currie, an Albury-raised and Naarm/Melbourne-based singer-songwriter. The Butter Factory Theatre will host a hometown celebration of the release of her six-track EP Noonlight. It reckons with acts of deceit in love, intimacy and one's self before closing with a courageous and hopeful expression for something more honest. Yours, Georgina's sonic identity exists somewhere between Marlon Williams, Liz Stringer and Angie McMahon. Accompanying Currie will be band members Renn Picard, Jeffrey Burr and Miguel Hutton, who are intrinsically responsible for the tight, muscular live sound that supports the power and rarity of her voice. Opening the show is special guest and Albury-raised soul singer, Iva Mahoni. Bookings: HotHouse Theatre.
Hundreds of dancers from throughout the Border and North East will be in the spotlight this weekend as part of Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod. Dance troupes will showcase their talent in myriad genres throughout Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from $7 online or at the door.
James Fallon High will transform into a world of Pure Imagination! The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas. It is James Fallon's first musical since 2019. Golden Tickets are available online or at the door.
Don't miss out on this whimsical adventure for young creatives! Children (aged 4-8) can come dressed as a Disney character and will have a blast singing and dancing while bringing beloved Disney stories to life. This event is hosted by Border Show Business Academy co-founder Cait Clarke as a fundraiser for Albury-based charity Country Hope, which supports families of children with life-threatening illnesses. Bookings: Trybooking. If you can't make it or would like to donate you can support the campaign at Country Hope's website.
With a cast of internationally recognised artists, Swan Lake will bring the superb ballet technique of Marius Petipa's original choreography to the stage and re-staged by Victorian State Ballet's director Michelle Sierra. Don't miss the unforgettable White Swan pas de deux, the thrilling 32 fouettes of the Black Swan and the world-famous Act II - Four Cygnets' Dance. Swan Lake is one of the world's most famous ballets set to the timeless score by Tchaikovsky. Suitable for all ages.
South Albury's Almar Organics will host a Men's Winter Wellness Collective. Join Clint Hall as he creates the ultimate container for men to connect, work together, challenge themselves and each other, learn how to share and open up through simple cues and support each other. There will be breathwork, cold immersion, connection around the fire, food fit for kings, celebrating each other and finding a way to support a tribe of brothers well into the future. Bookings are essential.
The Bald Archy Prize, an irreverent counterpoint to the prestigious Archibald Prize, was established in 1994 to poke fun at prominent figures in Australia's public eye. The exhibition wraps up at Holbrook Shire Hall on Sunday, July 28, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $10 at the door. The exhibition has been organised by the Rotary Club of Holbrook with all proceeds to go to community projects.
Mat Vaughan is an artist based in the alpine village of Wandiligong. Vaughan conceives of painting as an active and ongoing process, frozen only at the moment works enter the gallery space. Vaughan's paintings are worked on, erased and reworked, sometimes with years between activity. Join Vaughan's artist talk to explore his artistic practice and inspiration for his exhibition Rally12, now showing at MAMA until Sunday, August 4. Free entry. Register at MAMA's website.
To celebrate all the good things that the stock pot yields, join a special workshop to create a communal stone soup with chef Amandhi de Silva, share stories and partake in its delicious offerings. Bring along your favourite soup ingredient to contribute to the pot, along with that ingredient's unique story or importance to your family's kitchen to share. Tickets: $35 or Wangaratta Art Gallery Friends $30. Soup, bread and glass of bubbles included. Bon appetit! Bookings: Wangaratta Art Gallery website.
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
