What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 27-28

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 25 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:00am
Accompanying Yours, Georgina in Wodonga will be band members Renn Picard, Jeffrey Burr and Miguel Hutton. Picture supplied
Accompanying Yours, Georgina in Wodonga will be band members Renn Picard, Jeffrey Burr and Miguel Hutton. Picture supplied

LISTEN UP

Yours, Georgina, Noonlight, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, July 27, 7.30pm

Yours, Georgina is the folk-rock project of Georgie Currie, an Albury-raised and Naarm/Melbourne-based singer-songwriter. The Butter Factory Theatre will host a hometown celebration of the release of her six-track EP Noonlight. It reckons with acts of deceit in love, intimacy and one's self before closing with a courageous and hopeful expression for something more honest. Yours, Georgina's sonic identity exists somewhere between Marlon Williams, Liz Stringer and Angie McMahon. Accompanying Currie will be band members Renn Picard, Jeffrey Burr and Miguel Hutton, who are intrinsically responsible for the tight, muscular live sound that supports the power and rarity of her voice. Opening the show is special guest and Albury-raised soul singer, Iva Mahoni. Bookings: HotHouse Theatre.

