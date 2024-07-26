Council hopes Aurora show shines a light on Murray River banks next year

Albury's hugely popular Botanic Gardens light show could be making its way to the Murray River.
Albury Council plans to push for a contract with Laservision to create a show specifically for the newly opened Murray River precinct boardwalk.
The immersive light show Aurora Luna Light Journey by Laservision opened on Friday, June 28, and wrapped up on Sunday, July 21.
Mayor Kylie King said the community had embraced Aurora, now in its third year.
From an economic point of view, figures were still being counted but she hoped the show would return in 2025, only this time in a new location.
Within three weeks, The Lost Astronaut attracted 30,000 people through the gates of Albury Botanic Gardens.
Cr King said the council had received feedback "the show was a spectacular event".
"Made all the more special by its location in our beautiful Botanic Gardens," she said.
"Which was an incredible experience for our community and visitors to Albury."
Cr King said the council was awaiting on confirmation Aurora would return in 2025.
"We hope to secure a new contract for the show to take place along the Murray River precinct boardwalk, which would be an incredible experience," Cr King said.
Laservision chief executive Shannon Brooks said it had been a tremendous turnout.
"It captured the imagination and hearts of the community," she said.
The adventure told the story of a stranded astronaut who must rebuild their ship to escape an enchanted planet.
Ms Brooks said the storyline had an engaging and unique narrative.
"Bringing this show to the people of Albury has been a rewarding experience," she said.
"It resonated with audiences of all ages.
"We are incredibly proud of our team's production efforts and the creative, artistic content they have generated, showcasing the immense talent and dedication behind the scenes."
Ms Brooks said they had received much feedback about the show, "which touched so many".
She hoped the Aurora Luna Light Journey would return in 2025 with an all-new adventure.
