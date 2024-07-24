WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Five Border men and women wanted by police

Albury police are appealing to the public to help track down five people wanted for arrest in the city.
Murray River Police District officers have released names and images of five men and women on Wednesday, July 24, in a bid to locate them.
Steven Raddatz, 49, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known around Albury and the surrounding district.
Police also wish to speak to 51-year-old Brett Miosge, who has several warrants in his name.
He is known to police around Albury.
Isaiah Casey, 22, has an outstanding warrant.
He is said to operate in both Albury and Wodonga.
Police have also put a call out to locate Danielle Mears, 28.
She is known to officers in Albury and Wodonga.
Mariah Young, 26, has multiple warrants out for her arrest.
She is also known to Albury and Wodonga police.
Anyone with details on the five offenders is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
