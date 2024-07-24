Time flies, but 'Pies' defender has relished every moment on court

A lot can change in a decade.
When Hannah Grady started her A-grade Ovens and Murray netball career as a 17-year-old, she was trying to find her feet in a side that was battling to get wins on the board.
Now 28 and 200 A-grade games later, Grady has risen as a two-time premiership player, 'Pies leader and interleague representative.
"I remember how young I was starting in A-grade and how nerve-racking it was to play against some of the most experienced players in the league," Grady reflected after recently reaching the milestone.
"I also remember how much we were being beaten by every week as well.
"The team I started in was very different to the team that followed the year after. Some of the core girls came in those years after my first year, which was awesome."
Grady celebrated the special occasion with a round 14 victory against Myrtleford.
While the Magpies' drought-breaking back-to-back flags in 2018 and 2019 will always be major highlights for the skilled defender, she's also cherished the steps along the way.
"I just love that I've been able to play a lot of my netball with the same core group of girls, and to play with some of the young girls these last few years and watch them become the players that they're becoming," she said.
"They're going to be the future of the Ovens and Murray, which is awesome."
Grady has also played a hand in guiding the club's netballers, having started as a junior coach before ascending to lead the A-grade side for two seasons as a playing coach.
"I enjoyed it, but it's definitely challenging," Grady said.
"I do not envy anyone who is a playing coach with the rolling subs.
"Now I'm also really enjoying being able to play again. This season has been a lovely one for me just as a player.
"Having Shea (Cunningham) as coach has been brilliant to have a fresh set of eyes at the club."
Wangaratta currently sits second on the ladder, having only dropped two games to Wodonga Raiders and Yarrawonga.
"We've obviously had those couple of losses, but they just drive us more and really push us to want to get there."
