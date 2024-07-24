Driver caught at 123kmh in 40kmh zone at Mount Hotham near kids play site

A driver has been caught at 123kmh in a 40kmh zone near a child play area at Mount Hotham, with police labelling his actions "reprehensible".
Officers intercepted the 22-year-old man's Toyota about 3.05pm on Tuesday, July 23, near the Wire Plain car park at Hotham Heights.
The Lalor driver's vehicle was packed with passengers and he told police he thought it was OK to speed as he was going downhill.
"It's reprehensible behaviour," Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said.
"It's lucky he didn't have a worse outcome - he's three times over the speed limit.
"The speed limits are there for a reason.
"Police will continue to target speeders at Mount Hotham and other snow resorts and there will be no discretion."
The man was issued with an immediate 12-month driving ban.
He was also fined $988.
The man's Toyota wasn't impounded at the scene due to him being so far from his home and having multiple passengers, but he must surrender the vehicle at a later date.
"It's absolutely unacceptable," Senior Sergeant Incoll said.
"It's irresponsible and a danger to himself and anyone else in the vicinity."
