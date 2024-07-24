The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former policeman reveals what happened in days after teen's disappearance

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 24 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence barrister Paul Coady cross-examined retired police officer Alexander Illes in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday about his investigations into the disappearance of Amber Haigh in 2002. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Defence barrister Paul Coady cross-examined retired police officer Alexander Illes in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday about his investigations into the disappearance of Amber Haigh in 2002. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Police movements in the days immediately following Amber Haigh's disappearance have been revealed by an investigating officer during evidence in the murder trial of the couple accused of killing her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.