Former policeman reveals what happened in days after teen's disappearance

Police movements in the days immediately following Amber Haigh's disappearance have been revealed by an investigating officer during evidence in the murder trial of the couple accused of killing her.
Retired Senior Constable Alexander Josif Illes took the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday, July 22, detailing the steps he took to unravel the mysterious disappearance of the then 19-year-old in June 2002.
Kingsvale couple Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves, reported the teen missing on June 19 of that year and said they last saw her on June 5.
The court has previously heard Ms Haigh had planned to visit her ailing father, Geoffrey Haigh, who was in hospital at the time.
The Geeveses told police they dropped Ms Haigh at Campbelltown railway station between about 8.30 and 9pm. Ms Haigh's key card was used at a bank at 8.50pm.
Senior Constable Illes told the court he first became aware of Ms Haigh's disappearance on June 21 and his first step was to request documents from Southwest Slopes Credit Union, where Ms Haigh had a bank account.
The officer then became aware the teen had been renting a flat on Clarke Street in Young, which was searched but Ms Haigh was not home.
A large number of personal possessions were found, as well as a smell coming from the garbage, which appeared to have been there for some time, the court heard.
On June 21, Ms Haigh's aunt Patricia Haigh made contact from Lismore and said she hadn't heard from her niece since she went missing.
The court heard Patricia Haigh told police she believed her niece had been "raped and tied up" by Mr Geeves and his wife.
Patricia Haigh also claimed the Geeveses wanted to have a baby but Mrs Geeves was unable to do so.
Under cross-examination by Mr Geeves' defence barrister Paul Coady, the former policeman agreed the allegations were of "immediate concern", "showed a propensity for violence" and provided "potential motive".
As such, Senior Constable Illes acted immediately and arranged for Patricia Haigh to make a statement at Lismore police station.
The court heard the statement proved particularly important to police at the time and led to further lines of inquiry.
On June 24, Senior Constable Illes contacted the Commonwealth Bank in Campbelltown regarding CCTV footage from June 5 but was told they only kept recordings for 14 days.
He also inquired at service stations on the Hume Highway between Yass and Campbelltown for further evidence, which proved fruitless.
A request with the Campbelltown detectives' office to canvass other CCTV footage from the surrounding area also failed to provide any results, the court heard.
Police searched Ms Haigh's flat and seized a number of documents, including an undated handwritten suicide note, an "agreement" signed by Mr Geeves and Ms Haigh on January 4, 2002, and a last will and testament for Ms Haigh dated August 29, 2001.
On June 27, Senior Constable Illes spoke with the station master at Campbelltown train station to ask about CCTV footage there, but was told the footage was also only believed to have been kept for 14 days.
The following day, police seized a series of photos of Ms Haigh with Mr Geeves and their son that had been taken at Classique Imagerie Photo Studio in Young earlier that year.
A statement from the missing teen's uncle, Michael Haigh, was taken on July 3, the same day Senior Constable Illes attended Mount Druitt Hospital to make inquiries about Ms Haigh's father's records.
The court heard Mr Haigh had been admitted on May 27, 2002, but "absconded" on June 11 only to return and then leave for a second time.
On July 23, Campbelltown police reported back the area had been canvassed for CCTV footage and the only surveillance cameras available were for the Commonwealth Bank.
The court heard a number of other investigations were conducted, including making inquiries at a vineyard where Mr Geeves had been working, taking a statement from a former boyfriend of Ms Haigh and visiting the Caltex service station opposite Campbelltown train station.
On August 8, police searched Mr and Mrs Geeves' property and seized video cassette tapes, green vegetable matter, ammunition and other items.
The court heard Senior Constable Illes was also made aware listening devices had been set up to "monitor conversations between Robert and Anne Geeves".
On September 10, the investigator and another officer attended a hardware store at Moss Vale to ask about the purchase of a hammer and nails, which had been identified on a receipt, dated June 9, found during the search of the Geeveses' property.
The court heard police purchased identical items, which included a 500-gram packet of 25mm x 2mm galvanised fibre nails and a 16-ounce (about 454-gram) hammer.
Numerous inquiries were made during the police work, including investigations into reported sightings of the missing teen.
The judge-alone trial continues.
