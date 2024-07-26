Your stylish haven in Thurgoona awaits

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Welcome to this stylish haven in the heart of Thurgoona. Nestled on a generous 766sqm block, this beautifully maintained three-bedroom home offers an impeccable blend of comfort and style.
The property boasts a front verandah perfect for your morning coffee and a spacious side yard with secure access leading to an undercover alfresco area ideal for entertaining guests.
"Whether you're looking to make a smart investment with a rental estimate of $575 per week or searching for your forever home, 22 Heppner Court is an opportunity not to be missed," selling agent Andrea Lever said.
Step inside to discover a formal lounge room which exudes elegance and tranquility.
The open plan kitchen, dining and living space creates a welcoming atmosphere perfect for family gatherings and casual dining.
The kitchen features modern electric cooking appliances, a dishwasher and lots of storage space to keep culinary essentials organised.
The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in robe and a private ensuite, offering the perfect sanctuary after a long day. The additional bedrooms are generously sized and include built-in robes.
A full bathroom with a separate toilet caters to the needs of a busy household while the well-appointed laundry room offers more storage solutions.
Ducted heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort.
The property includes a remote entry double garage, a carport and a powered shed which can accommodate an additional car.
