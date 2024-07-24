Money flows to boost drinking water quality for city

A $2 million upgrade to Albury drinking water filtration equipment that is more than 40 years old is expected to be completed by summer.
Albury Council has awarded a $2.013 million tender to Geelong company Laurie Curran Water Pty Ltd, also known as LC Water, to undertake the work.
The project will centre on plant A, the older of two treatment set-ups located in East Albury near the Murray River.
Constructed in 1980, the filters and related equipment have not been replaced since originally installed.
"They now require an end-of-life upgrade to ensure the continued reliable production of clean, safe drinking water to meet the city's future development and population growth needs," council engineer Poen Boshoff stated in a report to council.
"This project aims to maximise the production of high-quality and compliant drinking water, as well as increase the treated-water capacity for Albury."
In January, there was a spike in complaints to the council about Albury's drinking water being discoloured in various shades of brown due to bushfire residue flowing into Lake Hume.
"Our treatment process has been removing about 90 per cent of what comes down, however recently the dam has changed significantly with a lot of water with manganese and iron that has been discharged into the river," the council's service leader water and wastewater Brad Willis told The Border Mail at the time.
"Because it has accumulated over time it oxides and becomes brown."
Mr Boshoff noted the need for the upgrade to be done in a timely manner.
"Expedient project delivery is essential to ensure the continued production of clean, safe drinking water under both normal and adverse operating conditions," he stated.
"This contract aims for completion before the high-demand summer usage period of 2024."
New media and nozzles will be installed on three filters, along with a fresh blower system and actuators and valves.
A fourth filter, which had its media and nozzles refurbished last year, will remain in operation to cope with an earlier than expected high demand period.
A similar upgrade for plant B, which was constructed in 1990, is due to occur in 2025.
LC Water has previously completed works for North East Water, including an upgrade to a blower at the West Wodonga wastewater treatment plant as well as projects at Bright, Corryong and Myrtleford.
Meanwhile, North East Water managing director Jo Murdoch and Towong councillor David Wortmann descended on the Bellbridge sewage treatment plant on Monday, July 22, for the official unveiling of a $5.6 million upgrade.
"The upgrade increases the plant's capacity to 60 megalitres per year and it will continue to supply class C recycled water for the irrigation of nearby land", Ms Murdoch said.
"It will also reduce odour and environmental compliance issues that were previously experienced during certain weather conditions."
The plant, which previously had a 30-megalitre capacity, will now cater to 800 people, double the previous number.
