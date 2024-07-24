'Every community needs something to hang its hat on, and this is it for Rand'

Rand's population sits at around 200 people.
But for one day of the year, it welcomes thousands for a sporting feast.
The annual Rand Public School Parents and Citizens Association football-netball development carnival celebrates its 40th edition in 2024, with 95 teams registered for the event on Sunday, August 4.
It started as a football club fundraiser in the 1970s. The late Graham Hyde, former Rand Public School principal, helped revamp it in the early 1990s when the P and C took it over.
Rand farmer Roy Hamilton has volunteered for more than 30 years and has fond memories of his involvement in the carnival.
"Community to me is not an address, it's a common interest, and people started to recognise the day for what it was and motivated themselves to be here," he said.
"Many people who don't have a direct link to the school still come back and do things.
"Nothing has really changed much with it. There are so many reasons for it not to be going, and that's why I admire these young people who have kept it going.
"There are so many regulations, and it could all just get too hard, but the opportunity it provides for young kids, their parents or uncles and aunts, and their grandparents to connect away from the television hasn't changed in 60 years.
"Technology-wise, we've never been more connected, but there's less opportunity for people to get together like this over three or four generations."
Mr Hamilton recalled early goalposts made from pipe and plough discs, and another year where roots from a removed tree proved troublesome.
"It's one of the easiest working bees I could get people to come to," he said.
"One year, we got there, and we were running a bit late, and the paint hadn't turned up to mark the oval. We have to mark it three or four ways.
"I couldn't find the witches' hats to mark it all out, so I went to the recycling bin and got a bag and cans and marked it all out.
"It took me maybe three-quarters of an hour to mark it, and I went around the back to mix the paint up, and there were four blokes who had dutifully gone and picked up all the cans.
"We had to turn the lights on and do it all the dark."
Amanda McCall is co-ordinating the carnival for the 51 netball teams this year, which will use the two courts at the football ground and an additional 12 areas marked out on the school oval across the road.
"It was the best day of the year as a kid," she said.
"Our parents ran it, and now we're running it, and our kids are playing.
"The community help we get for it is incredible. You don't have to ask people, they just turn up.
"We end up with too many people a lot of the time. There are people queuing up to go and cook the barbecue or do something else.
"It's brilliant because all of us are actually manning the stations, so the community help is just invaluable for us. We actually get to walk away for five minutes and watch our kids kick a ball or score a goal."
Mrs McCall said 24 clubs were represented in netball and 18 in football from Deniliquin, Lockhart, Tungamah, Holbrook, Albury, and everywhere in between.
"We're up to 980 players, and then you add in an umpire and a coach for every grade, and that's an extra 180 people," she said.
"You then add in grandparents, aunties, uncles and siblings and we're easily more than 2000 people.
"Once you factor in the volunteers and everyone else who turns up to watch, we could have 3000.
"There are multiple teams missing out because we just don't have the space to fit them all."
The 2022 carnival featured 84 sides, while there was 94 in 2023.
Rain has impacted play on the odd occasion, but the only year the carnival didn't run in some form was 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
"Last year we sold 51 bags of chips, which are five kilos each," Mrs McCall said.
"That's not counting the salad rolls, hot dogs, sausages and rissoles. We don't go home with a lot either."
James Kruetzberger also played in the carnival and has gone on to help run it as his children have grown up.
"It was pre-Auskick days when this carnival started, and that's why it has such a great connection with a lot of clubs. Clubs like Holbrook and Osborne have supported it since the start," he said.
"We've altered the age groups over time and adjusted to the times as well. We've even done fast five in the netball just to create a difference to the day, mainly to attract as many people as we can.
"In 2009, when I first started helping out, there were 14 kids in the school, but we had 16 netball teams across four age groups and maybe 23 teams across three age groups of football.
"It is a unique carnival because I know a couple of other communities have tried it and couldn't get it to go.
"We will have a third-generation player play in this carnival, it's not far away."
Mr Kruetzberger can recall setting up for the 2022 carnival and seeing the massive convoy of cars rolling into town from the siren box.
"It's the day on the calendar when people actually find out where Rand is," he said.
"Every community needs something to hang its hat on, and this is it for Rand.
"It is a development day. It's not about winning medallions and trophies, it's about making sure everyone has an opportunity to have a great day and participate."
Mrs McCall said funds raised have helped provide a new library for Rand Public School and computers for students, covered the costs of excursions, and paid for swimming and music lessons.
Mr Hamilton paid tribute to the many clubs that have supported the event and hopes it can continue to thrive.
"I think the committee really appreciates the distance people travel to make it work and make it so successful," he said.
