Gorgeous home for ready for the discerning buyer

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Only two years young, this magnificent property is a perfect example of luxuriously modern living.
This home has been on the market for just one week and with stand-out features like stylish interior decoration, high ceilings, what's currently a 'mancave' and a divine pool, selling agent James Seymour said serious buyers would be delighted at this masterpiece.
"This is a highly discerning home for a highly discerning buyer," James said.
"It is move-in ready without a cent to be spent, with fixtures and fittings and inclusions of the highest quality."
Soaring ceilings and gorgeous flooring in the grand entrance draw you into a Vouge-style, open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.
The kitchen comes complete with a walk-in pantry, styled as deliciously as the meals able to be prepared in the fully-outfitted space.
This home boasts five separate living zones, five spacious bedrooms - three with built-in wardrobes, and a "six star" master suite complete with walk-in robe and ensuite.
A large central bathroom with separate vanity and powder room is close to a dedicated kids' retreat room.
"The builders and the owners are to be commended for the craftsmanship, the eye for detail and the stunning style of this breathtaking family home," James said.
Additionally, an amazing mancave or studio space with powder room features a 10kw reverse cycle split system.
Other features include 12.7Kw of solar, sound connections via Bluetooth speakers to the master bedroom, main living areas, alfresco and the mancave/studio.
Stepping outside, enjoy tranquil dips in the eight-metre-long inground pool by Gary West Pools, complete with 17kw heat pump.
The gorgeous covered alfresco area with plumbed, natural gas BBQ overlooks the pool and back yard. An irrigation system is already set up for the front yard and back fence line.
This home in the beautiful Somerset Rise estate is located in a quiet court setting just moments from the highly-regarded Trinity Anglican College and the Border Christian College.
Thurgoona Plaza is located close by, meaning the new owners can enjoy the convenience of easy access to the Hume Freeway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.