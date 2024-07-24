Yackandandah worker drunk on the job, crashes car while leaving, blows 0.241

A drunken supermarket worker who was so intoxicated on the job she was told to go home crashed into a delivery van while people tried to stop her.
Samantha Dianne Hakanovic-Kelty, 46, was at the Yackandandah Foodworks on May 2.
Staff members noticed she was unfit to work due to her alcohol consumption and stood her down and escorted her out.
Hakanovic-Kelty attempted to drive her Holden Colorado out of the car park about 12.10pm, despite the efforts of those nearby to deter her.
She reversed and erratically drove out and clipped a delivery van before staff members took her keys.
Another person drove her home and police spoke to her at her house.
She said she'd had about four vodka drinks, but said that was only after she returned home.
A breath test at the Beechworth police station returned a reading of 0.241 about 2.40pm.
"I hadn't been drinking when I drove the vehicle, I drove like two kilometres up the road, there wasn't an accident," she said.
Lawyer Peter Maley told the Wodonga Magistrates Court his client had been drinking until 3am on the day of the incident, slept for a short time, then went to work.
He said the 46-year-old had consumed vodka after returning home from her job.
Magistrate Amina Bhai banned Hakanovic-Kelty, who now lives in Katherine, from driving for two years.
She was also fined $1000 on charges of drink-driving and careless driving.
