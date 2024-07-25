YOUR SAY: Councils and their executives shouldn't have free rein on rates

"Councils are democratically elected. We don't need to be held accountable by the NSW government."
This statement by Albury mayor, Cr Kylie King, when it comes to local rates, misses the mark on why rate pegging and state oversight are so important for responsible local governance.
Rate pegging in NSW puts a cap on how much councils can increase property rates each year. Imagine the impact on renters and those in rental properties if rates were allowed to skyrocket unchecked - it's the most financially vulnerable in our community who would bear the brunt.
Pegging prevents sudden, steep financial hits to property owners, fostering economic stability and affordability - which is pretty crucial. By controlling rate hikes, rate pegging ensures fairness and consistency across different councils, stopping arbitrary or uneven increases.
State government oversight is key to maintaining uniform standards of governance and accountability among local councils. It ensures councils stick to a consistent regulatory framework, follow best practices in financial management, and stay solvent and capable of providing essential services.
This oversight is vital for monitoring councils' financial health and preventing mismanagement.
Rate pegging and state government oversight strike a balance between local autonomy and broader public accountability.
These mechanisms ensure sustainable and equitable local governance in NSW, protecting the public interest and resolving disputes when needed.
Councils and their executives shouldn't have free rein to do as they please.
To paraphrase David Thurley's letter to the editor, he sure chose an asinine way to launch his attack on Kevin Mack's comeback plans.
His reactive letter deeming that it was an affront for the former mayor to say "yes, they have a lot to learn" and an insult by his adding that the council executive who "have taken advantage of their naivety" were both, within the week, shattered and laid bare by the current mayor in a 7 News Border TV mea culpa admitting council lost its way over Australia Day.
To the contrary, it would be best for ratepayers for "Kevin", when he is successful, to be dealing with those people he has so heavily criticised (the executive) rather than follow the pattern of obsequious (servile obedience).
Then it was his that "one of his running mates Ms Butkowski said with regard to the health forum, 'my biggest takeaway ... was the fact that not one Albury councillor attended the event'. Wrong Ms Butkowski, I was there!". His point being?
Then how does the average which he states of 45 days for a DA in Albury tie in with the Environmental Planning and Assessment (Statement of Expectations) Orders that were in place. The object of the orders is to set expectations for councils in relation to their performance of a range of planning and development functions under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.
Hint, the orders do not show it's 45 days for Albury, it's much closer to 20.
The Coalition's nuclear fantasy is a dangerous distraction from climate action.
I was in Canberra not long after Albanese got sworn in, and the Coalition took up much of question time asking Labor what it was doing about nuclear waste management at Lucas Heights. Putting aside their own parties' inaction to address nuclear waste over their nine years in power, it was telling that the Coalition leadership soon turned their rhetoric to suggesting nuclear was the way to go.
Why bang out about the perils of nuclear waste from a minor facility, then months later promote building new reactors?
Clearly, this is just another example of saying whatever is required to put "nuclear" in the media cycle and in our consciousness, so that we all spend far too much time debating about something we all know in our heart of hearts is a really, really bad idea, while our planet continues to warm.
Distraction at best.
We need to end coal and gas now, and ramp up our renewables.
And we need to call out any ploy that attempts to delay what we all know, in our heart of hearts, as the only way forward.
We need everyone (and Mr Ferfogilia) to understand that accredited research shows Australia in 2022 used just over 270Gw of electricity.
With the nuclear option, the proposed seven nuclear power plants touted by the Coalition will only provide 10Gw of power to the country!
If we go down this path, then we need to accept that it would take between 15 and 25 years for construction.
The cost will run into the hundreds of billions. Our taxes will go up to build them.
Our electricity charges will continue to be high or rise until they are built.
They will then most likely increase so that the private enterprise companies building them, can make a profit.
We cannot afford to pay that price and we can't afford to wait - for the sake of our grandchildren.
