Beau set to give coaching a go for the second time

Beau Packer has been lured back into a senior coaching role by Tallangatta and district league club Mitta United.
He replaces Luke Hodgkin who announced to the playing group last weekend that he will be stepping down at season's end after three-years at the helm.
Hodgkin plans to remain at his junior club as a player.
Packer boasts previous senior coaching experience with Howlong where he spent two years as coach in 2018-19 after replacing Joel Price at the helm.
He has since been an assistant coach at Wodonga Raiders under both Jarrod Hodgkin and Marc Almond.
The 37-year-old has also previously served as an assistant coach under Daryn Cresswell at Birallee Park and has had coaching stints of both the club's reserve and third grade sides.
Packer said he has initially committed to a one-year deal and was excited at the prospect of once again calling the shots.
"After having the benefit of gaining some coaching experience at Howlong for a couple of years it was good to come back to Raiders and learn a bit more from Almo (Almond) and Hodgy (Hodgkin)," Packer said.
"So I'm grateful for Mitta to be given the opportunity to coach again for sure.
"I think I am better for the experience of having spent the past few years at Raiders in an assistant role and feel I'm a bit older and wiser now.
"I have been under some good coaches who are strong in the way they go about things in Jarrod and Marc which will put me in good stead going forward."
Several former Raiders play for Mitta United this season including Luke and Jarrod Hodgkin who retired mid-season alongside Shane Munro, Tom Gibbs and Lincoln Reed.
"I still keep in contact with Jarrod a bit and I know a few of the Raider boys who are playing for Mitta this season," Packer said.
"So I guess having those connections will make the transition a bit easier."
The Mountain Men only missed finals by percentage last season and won't take part in the September action again this year, sitting eighth with a 6-8 record.
Packer felt Hodgkin had laid the foundations for the Blues to launch their next finals assault after their most recent finals appearance was in 2018.
"I feel Luke has done an amazing job considering where the club was during Covid and has really improved the numbers and depth at the club," he said.
"They are getting good numbers on the training track and the reserves have got good numbers and are in finals contention.
"Nick Bowles had done a huge amount of work behind the scenes in getting the junior program back up and running.
"So I feel the numbers are there, now it is just a matter of adding a few key players to take that next step.
"Having Luke remain as a player is a bonus because I will be able to tap into his knowledge of the players and he is a class player that is an on field leader as well which is also a bonus."
Packer said one of his first jobs will be to identify what areas the Blues need to bolster to return as a finals force.
"Recruiting is a tough gig but you can only make phone calls, ask the question and hopefully we can land some key signings," he said.
"You make as many phone calls as you have to, to get the ball rolling.
"The key is to identify your deficiencies and then target the specific players needed to bolster the list.
"From talking to Luke and Jarrod, they feel the club is not that far away from playing finals again and signing a handful of recruits plus getting a few more locals back will make a huge difference."
