From signing autographs on Saturdays, it's back to business on school days

Jacob Cincurak's fan base is growing.
The Trinity Anglican College sports coordinator has had plenty of support this season, with students cheering the Bandits all the way into the NBL1 East semi-finals.
"It's quite nice hearing a few screams outside my fiancee and family," Cincurak said.
"The Trinity kids are great fans, they love it.
"Some like to make the occasional cheeky comment about my low-scoring games.
"It's funny, they'll treat me like a fan on Saturday and they'll try and get my autograph and things like that, and then they treat me completely normally come Monday."
Cincurak, who runs the Albury school's basketball program, has seen a number of students advance into the Bandits' pathway, including young gun Claudia Hocking.
After watching his sister, Brooke, establish herself as a Bandit, Cincurak finally had the opportunity to make his debut in the men's side in 2014.
But the former Albury Cougar had been hanging around the club long before then.
"I was lucky enough as a 15, 16-year-old to get on the training team with the men's team in the pre-season, but I wasn't really named on the roster or anything," he said.
"One of those years was their championship year."
The last time the Bandits' men were successful in finals was back in 2015, when they claimed the SEABL conference title.
They went all the way in claiming the SEABL championship in 2012.
Now the side is hoping to replicate that success in the NBL1 East competition, with a semi-final clash against Centre of Excellence in Canberra looming.
"I'm over the moon about it," Cincurak said.
"It's something we haven't been able to achieve as a team for about nine years. I've been around for a lot of those nine years and it's been a long time.
"It's a great feeling, and it's definitely not a feeling that anything's over. It doesn't feel like it's coming to and end at all, so it's giving me the confidence that yes it's exciting and new territory, but we're feeling ready for it."
After defeating Bankstown in the elimination final in front of a sell-out crowd at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, the men's side will now make the four-hour trip for their next do-or-die clash this Saturday night.
"I know a lot of my really close family and friends are still going to make the trip because it's only just down the road, and I've heard rumours that there will be a few other people around the club getting on buses and carpooling," Cincurak said.
The women's side will be hoping to make the most of the home crowd advantage this Saturday as they use their second chance in a semi-final clash against Sutherland at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
