Charges laid after man struck on head with baseball bat, car stolen

Wodonga detectives have arrested a man after a baseball bat attack and car theft.
Two men approached another man on Melrose Drive about 7.15pm on Monday, July 22.
The man's car keys were taken and the pair fled in his black BMW.
Wodonga Family Violence Investigation Unit officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Morrison Street about 5.30pm on Tuesday.
The stolen BMW was found in McFarland Road the same day.
"The other offender remains outstanding," a police spokeswoman said.
"It is believed the parties involved are known to each other."
The arrested man was charged with affray, assault and car theft.
He was bailed and will face Wodonga court on September 10.
