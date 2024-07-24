The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Grit and grace: former AFL player and world aid advocate to speak at Corryong

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated July 24 2024 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corryong Spirit, now in its third year, will be held on August 16 with guest speakers, music, fire and food to warm bodies, hearts and souls. Picture supplied
Corryong Spirit, now in its third year, will be held on August 16 with guest speakers, music, fire and food to warm bodies, hearts and souls. Picture supplied

Former AFL footballer and born-and-bred Brocklesby boy Justin Koschitzke will join one of Australia's most respected community leaders, Reverend Tim Costello, as guests of this year's Corryong Spirit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.