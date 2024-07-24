Grit and grace: former AFL player and world aid advocate to speak at Corryong

Former AFL footballer and born-and-bred Brocklesby boy Justin Koschitzke will join one of Australia's most respected community leaders, Reverend Tim Costello, as guests of this year's Corryong Spirit.
The pair will speak at the annual community gathering on August 16 that aims to recognise the courage of people in the Upper Murray and reflect on the lives lost after the 2019 bushfires.
The event, now in its third year, is a night for the community to come together in hope and healing, acknowledging all those who have endured hardships on many levels.
Reverend Costello, who was the head of World Vision Australia for 13 years and hailed as a national living treasure, will speak about 'The challenges of the times we're in, how to keep hope alive' during his address at Corryong.
The prominent anti-gambling advocate is a sought-after voice on social justice issues, leadership and ethics.
He is currently the executive director of Micah Australia which works to raise awareness and support for overseas aid and development.
Koschitzke will take to the stage for a Q&A-style discussion with former Corryong Spirit speaker and leading rural mental health advocate Warren Davies, popularly known as The Unbreakable Farmer.
Koschitzke's name is etched in the annals of AFL history, having played 200 games for St Kilda in a career marked by determination, teamwork, and resilience.
But what is, perhaps, lesser known is his personal battle with mental ill-health during an athletic journey that was lined with both triumph and tribulation.
He has now, and by his own admission, found a "surprising" new calling as a mental health advocate.
Koschitzke, whose roots run deep on the Brocklesby farm his family has run since 1922, says he is looking forward to getting "raw and real" with a rural audience.
Together with the Unbreakable Farmer, he will share his story, revealing the strength he found in vulnerability, and the importance of seeking help when needed.
Mr Davies, who has since joined the organising committee of Corryong Spirit, has developed a deep connection to the Upper Murray since becoming involved with post-bushfire recovery efforts.
In particular, he has grown close to dairy farmers Elise and James Hill, who lost their eldest son Sam to suicide in 2020 and were among the founders of the event.
Mr Davies believes one of the most potent parts of an event like Corryong Spirit is the acknowledgement of the ongoing ripple effects of suicide and loss in a close-knit community.
He's seen those ripple effects first-hand.
It's what motivates him to hit the road across Australia, sharing his own story and urgently trying to "inspire conversations" that will save lives.
He has only recently returned from Western Australia where he spoke to a community that has lost six men to suicide in 18 months.
It's part of his involvement with the Blue Tree Project, an initiative that serves as a visual reminder to check in with yourself and your mates.
Painted blue trees are a symbol to stand strong and be able to branch out to someone you trust.
In a nearby paddock at James and Elise Hill's place stands a brightly coloured tree - Sam's tree - the bottom half painted blue and the top burnt black.
"I see a lot of Blue Trees in my travels and there are stories attached to them all, whether it is to remember someone to communities being proactive in spreading the mental health message," he says in a recent blog.
But Sam's Tree "stands for much more and is in many ways very personal for me".
"I met the Hills just after the Black Summer bushfires in the Upper Murray. The family farm had been heavily impacted by the fires along with much of the Upper Murray region.
"Tragically only months into the family's recovery from the fires, they lost Sam, their eldest son, to suicide.
"He was not just a statistic, but a loved son, brother, mate and member of the community.
"Every person has a story and the ripple effects go right through families and the community.
"The statistics don't tell you that!"
