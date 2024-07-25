The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councillor wants election rival to quit after spat over signage

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Di Thomas addresses the council's pre-meeting forum on Monday, July 22, where she challenged the opinion of the city's acting chief executive Tracey Squire. Picture by James Wiltshire
Di Thomas addresses the council's pre-meeting forum on Monday, July 22, where she challenged the opinion of the city's acting chief executive Tracey Squire. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury councillor Darren Cameron has called on community health advocate Di Thomas to withdraw her candidacy for council, claiming her bid was tainted by the use of illegal signage in a previous election campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.