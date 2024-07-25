Councillor wants election rival to quit after spat over signage

Albury councillor Darren Cameron has called on community health advocate Di Thomas to withdraw her candidacy for council, claiming her bid was tainted by the use of illegal signage in a previous election campaign.
The demand from the Labor councillor followed Ms Thomas addressing a forum before Monday night's council meeting where a motion about non-compliant election signage was put by Cr Cameron.
It urged for a "zero tolerance" approach to non-conforming election signage and requested the council chief executive take enforcement action on illegal promotions.
Ms Thomas was a candidate on a team, led by osteopath Ross Hamilton at the 2021 Albury Council election, which attracted complaints, including from Cr Cameron, because of its use of variable message signs.
In a note to Cr Cameron's motion, acting council chief executive Tracey Squire stated the city was the appropriate regulatory authority to monitor compliance and noted electoral promotions were not permitted on variable message signs without consent.
Ms Thomas, a former Border Mail editor, disputed Ms Squire's view on compliance monitoring and pointed to part of the NSW Electoral Act which she said OK'd such signage.
"Election signage and electoral matter is permitted on variable message signs under the Electoral Act 2017, contrary to the CEO's assertion in this motion," Ms Thomas said.
"It must contain an authorisation by the responsible candidate in visible, legible characters.
"There is no requirement that planning permission be sought from the relevant council."
Ms Thomas said the council's attempt to monitor compliance was "at best harassment and at worst illegal".
Mr Hamilton also spoke against Cr Cameron's motion, arguing it was an abuse of power and each councillor standing at September's election had a direct financial and political conflict of interest.
Cr Cameron characterised Ms Thomas and Mr Hamilton's views as "pseudo-legal arguments" that were akin to movie lawyer Dennis Denuto's approach in The Castle.
"The reality ... is this is about planning law which is council's purview, it's about the need to have the development application approval or consent from the regulator, which is council, if the signage is not within the confines of the SEPP (state environmental planning policy) exemptions generally for electoral signage," Cr Cameron said.
He added a key criteria was the surface area of a sign being less than 0.8 square metres and on that basis variable messaging signs were not permissible without approval.
"This motion has one intent only and that is to ensure that everybody at the next election and in subsequent elections is on a level playing field," Cr Cameron said.
"If people want to use these signs they need to put in a development application or otherwise gain consent for them."
The motion was passed easily with no other councillor speaking on it.
Cr Cameron told The Border Mail after the meeting that he believed Ms Thomas, who is on the ticket of former mayor Kevin Mack for this year's council election, should withdraw.
"She was a member of a tainted ticket that used illegal signage and didn't declare the donation of the signage," Cr Cameron said.
"It appears she is unapologetic and it shows a lack of integrity and an unwillingness to accept legal requirements and to argue her case like ... Dennis Denuto is particularly insulting to the people of Albury."
Ms Thomas declined to respond to Cr Cameron's call when contacted by The Border Mail.
