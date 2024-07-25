'Absolutely needed': Albury principals embrace major curriculum overhaul

Albury principals have welcomed curriculum changes, saying the new model balances lecture-style teaching and student involvement.
The NSW school system will undergo its biggest overhaul in decades when explicit teaching is rolled out in primary classrooms, replacing a student-led model formerly in vogue with education experts.
Albury Public School principal Lianne Singleton said the new syllabus struck a balance between giving teachers guidance and allowing students to have a say in their learning.
"That whole pedagogical approach is really important for teachers to have direction, which these documents do without telling teachers how to suck eggs," she said.
"Building a knowledge base is important, but equally so are the skills, because we have to be teaching kids how to do stuff.
"I think it's really important that students have a voice in the learning."
The Scots School Albury principal Mark Hemphill said the change was "absolutely needed".
"There's a shift away from an inquiry and student-led approach because what we've been seeing across Australia is a decline in academic standards, particularly in literacy and numeracy," he said.
"Now we're going back to a more prescriptive curriculum around the things that actually need to be taught."
Starting from kindergarten, age-appropriate lessons on respectful relationships and consent will be introduced as part of the syllabus.
Mr Hemphill said teaching children about consent from an early age was critical.
"It's a really good thing because I think our key role as educators is always to keep kids safe," he said. "I think this is a good change."
Ms Singleton agreed while consent should be taught in the home, schools had a role to play.
"The whole idea of teaching consent is around setting boundaries," she said. "It needs to be age-appropriate, but it also needs to be about this is mine or these are mine, and teaching about respectful relationships.
"Sometimes our kids have lost some of those basic, fundamental, respectful relationship skills.
"It certainly has to come from home. But we certainly see a need for that, and we certainly see a need for that to be age-appropriate, and consent is part of it."
As part of the changes unveiled on Wednesday, July 24, history and geography will fall under human society and its environment, exploring interconnected themes on both topics.
It will include compulsory civics and citizenship content, including voting in a democracy, as well as a strengthened focus on teaching children how to read a map.
Ms Singleton said teaching students about democracy was fundamental to having an informed citizenry.
"I was really sad when (civics and citizenship) was removed from the national curriculum in history and geography," she said.
"I'm very pleased to see it back in because when we talk about how Australia is governed and the importance of democracy, we really, really need an informed and active citizenry."
There will be a new science and technology syllabus with more hands-on learning, giving students an understanding of how the human body works while also exploring fields such as space and climate systems.
Balancing screen time with physical activity will be part of an updated personal development, health and physical education syllabus, providing explicit support for students with physical disability for the first time.
The creative arts syllabus covering dance, drama, music and visual arts features clearer guidelines for how much time should be spent on each.
Updated maths and English syllabuses have already been introduced.
The new curriculum will be rolled out in all NSW schools in 2027, but schools can choose to implement it before then.
