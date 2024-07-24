'Boxing has changed my life': fighters prepare as Border battle looms

The boxing journey of Lavington's Tino Tuau began long before he laced up his own gloves.
At 10 years old, he spent countless hours watching his father, also Tino, box, train and compete.
The rhythm of the bag and determination etched into the 23-year-old's memory, inspiring him to follow suit.
Next month, Tuau will showcase his skills in the ring for the second time at a boxing event.
Hurricane Combat Centre will host the evening, drawing on fighters near and far at Albury Entertainment Centre on August 10.
Tuau has been training daily in preparation for Battle on the Border 6 for the past several months.
The event will focus on Muay Thai, kickboxing and boxing and will feature around 14 bouts of fights.
"I've always been heavy into boxing," Tuau said.
"I got back into it three years ago after some time away.
"I know the direction I want to go with it now."
Tuau said he had lost about 80 kilograms when he began boxing again, and it's "great for mental health."
"I turn up every day and just want to get the best out of me.
"I always want to lead no matter what."
Tuau said boxing was addictive, "I got bit by the bone and I love it".
Now he's old enough to compete, he said he would like to make it a lifelong career.
"Boxing has changed my life," he said.
What made the competition special for Tuau was that his dad would be in his corner.
He said combat sports were growing on the Border "and it's awesome".
"There's plenty of local talent around here, many amazing boxers," he said.
"Mixing with them and training with them is a lot of fun."
Tuau will be among 11 boxers from Hurricane Combat Centre who will be competing on the night.
Tickets start from $45 with food and drink at venue prices and can be purchased via Albury Entertainment Centre.
