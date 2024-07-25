'Sign of the times' as doors close on town's Uniting Church

A Walbundrie church is on the market after close to 70 years of service.
St Stephen's Uniting Church on Queen Street has been permanently closed, and its remaining members have combined with Rand's St Matthew's Anglican Church.
It was built in 1957.
Carol Webb has been a member of St Stephen's since she was married there in 1966 and has described it as "the end of an era."
"It is a bit sad, we used to have big Sunday schools with lots of children," she said.
"We had a debutante ball, and there would be seven or eight debutantes each year.
"Here at Walbundrie, we've had quite a few lay preachers. Some of them aren't ordained, but they've come and preached here.
"There's a lot of local input into our services.
"It is disappointing that we've had to close, but with only four people in the congregation, it's been difficult, and I'm the youngest.
"It's a sign of the times."
Mrs Webb said more than 20 people attended a Christmas Eve service at the church last year.
"We had a few families that were back for Christmas," she said.
"We go to Rand now. We've combined, and we have the Anglican service for one month and then the Uniting service.
"We've been doing that for about three years and have been working really well together.
"These small towns have to band together.
"We're not the only church that's been affected."
Lois Kruetzberger, of St Matthew's Anglican Church at Rand, said she was disappointed for the people such as Mrs Webb, who had worked hard to keep the Walbundrie congregation going.
"People come back that have been in the area at Christmas time and Easter time, so that's the heartbreaking thing. It's all that aspect of it that has been taken away," she said.
"For that hierarchy to come down once to a church service here before it decided to shut the doors and sell the building was disappointing.
"The comment was, 'you can just go to Wagga', and that's the attitude. I think that's sad."
Albury-based rural agents Paull and Scollard have the property listed for sale by tender until Friday, August 16.
The church sits on more than 8000 square metres of land but only uses about 85 square metres.
It was constructed with brick and tile and contains timber flooring throughout.
The vestry has a sink and water, and electricity is connected to the building.
A key feature is the bell tower and bell, which sits above the entrance to the church.
Several items from St Stephen's, including the organ, have been moved to Rand.
