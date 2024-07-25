Women get together to find answers along 'the avenue of wellness'

Questions about puberty, menopause and mental health will be tackled at a coming event aimed at helping women on the Border.
These topics have been described by organisers as the essential aspects of women's health - another is skincare - that often went unaddressed.
The event will be run next month by Genesis Health And Fitness Wodonga, which will be taking a holistic approach on these and other topics that affect women.
Gym owner Janene Schubert said the night was about bringing awareness around topics without shame or embarrassment.
"We want women to know they aren't alone, that there is help out there for different stages of their lives," she said.
The event, to be held on August 13, will feature a range of speakers, including Kellie Macleod-Jackson from Border Medical Laser and Aesthetics and Courtaney Polock from HER Exercise Physiology.
Ms Schubert said it would be an informative night focusing on "a gap in the industry".
"Genesis is going down the avenue of wellness," she said.
"I think our information nights can be a guide, a chance for women to come together so that they don't tackle it on their own."
Ms Schubert said the evening would be about women sharing their personal experiences and issues as well as connecting on like-minded topics that are often "too taboo".
She said, down the track, the gym hoped to run sessions for both men and women on a range of different topics.
"We want to be inclusive of both men and women," she said.
The event will be held at 285 Victoria Cross Parade, from 6.30pm, with free entry and a light supper. It is open to both members and the wider community.
