Fears man who strangled three women could one day face court for killing someone

A man has admitted to attacking three women in Wodonga, including strangling them, with a magistrate concerned he could one day come back before court having killed a woman.
Kyle Briggs has told the Wodonga Magistrates Court he can't manage his anger.
"I want to change," he said.
"I want to stop doing this, I don't want to be like this any more."
Briggs argued with his then partner on February 25, 2022, at their Nicole Crescent home.
After things calmed down the pair walked up Federation Hill but Briggs punched and elbowed the woman in her face, sat on top of her, and squeezed her throat hard.
She saw stars but Briggs continued to strike her before slamming her head into the ground.
He began crying.
When the victim arrived at hospital she had a fractured jaw, fractured finger and her left eye was fully closed over.
The woman left against doctors' wishes but returned the next night.
Briggs berated her in the Wodonga Plaza car park for at least 20 minutes on March 4, 2022, with a witness approaching to check on her welfare.
"Mind your own business you f---ing old aged c---," he yelled at the Good Samaritan.
The pair returned to their home and Briggs threatened to kill her.
He squeezed her face and pushed her head into a couch, leaving her struggling to breathe and see stars.
He was living with another woman at a Peacock Avenue home when he attacked her on September 14, 2022.
She tried to leave about 1am but Briggs stopped her, grabbed her around her throat, and yelled "you're not going to be the reason I go back to jail again c---".
She had breathing difficulties during the incident.
Police attended and spoke to Briggs, who denied the assault.
A third woman was strangled on October 22, 2023, at her Diamond Drive home.
Briggs squeezed her throat for one minute and the woman, whom he had dated for just three weeks, thought she would die.
He smashed glasses, plates, pulled over a table and pulled the woman to the ground by her hair.
He punched her several times and stomped on her stomach twice as she begged him to stop.
"Honest answer, name one thing about you that's good?" Briggs asked.
She replied that she was honest most of the time and he replied "wrong answer" before punching her as hard as he could.
He threw a knife at the victim so hard, it lodged in a wall.
"She's lucky that's all she got," Briggs told police when they arrived before lunging at the four officers, causing them to wrestle with him.
The woman had been so injured, she couldn't talk or walk when she arrived at hospital.
The victim told police she was "hit with full force and it was like there was a brick in his hand".
She suffered a lacerated and bleeding liver and spent five days in hospital, with concerns the injury could kill her.
Briggs admitted to police he had wanted to hurt the victim.
The second victim told the Wodonga court she was still dealing with the pain of her injuries.
"I'm very scared and fearful for my safety and for the safety of my daughter," she said.
"While I was with Kyle, I never felt safe."
Magistrate Ian Watkins was concerned about the cause of Briggs' offending.
"What troubles me is there are three separate victims here whom he is in an intimate relationship with, and in a moment of anger he grabs them around the throat each time," he said.
"Once the hands go around the throat, the risk of a traumatic outcome including death or homicide escalates dramatically.
"I don't want this man to be brought back into custody having killed a woman."
Briggs agreed he had a pattern of failing to manage his anger.
"Hearing that summary and how many times I have done this, it scares me that like you, that with strangulation I might hurt somebody," Briggs said from custody.
Briggs will be sentenced on August 20.
