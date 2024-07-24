Joel's 'Smack' costs him a week and a coaching headache this weekend

Jindera coach Joel Mackie will not be allowed on the ground to coach this weekend after accepting a one-match ban on a striking charge.
He was reported for striking Howlong's Will McCormack and received a yellow card at the time of the incident.
Mackie was offered a two-week suspension downgraded to one for an early guilty plea which he accepted.
It has taken some of the gloss off this weekend's clash against his former side Osborne who he coached to the flag last year.
Hume league operations manager, Dalton Wegener, confirmed that Mackie will not be allowed on the ground on the weekend to address the players at the huddles between breaks.
"A suspended player is not allowed on the ground," Wegener said.
"That means Joel can coach from the box but is not allowed to have any official capacity on the ground."
Mackie faced his former side earlier this season at Osborne where the reigning premiers inflicted a 48-point spanking of the Bulldogs.
The dual Morris medallist has endured an injury-riddled season and last weekend was his first match since round 8.
The third-place Bulldogs will start underdogs against the Tigers this weekend who have only lost one match under coach Myles Aalbers who replaced Mackie at the helm.
Meanwhile the Bulldogs have been boosted by the late season arrival of Archie Storer.
Storer crossed to the kennel before the clearance deadline from Wangaratta reserves where he played the first 10 rounds this season.
A crafty small forward, Storer booted five of the Bulldogs' seven goals last weekend against Howlong to emerge as the match-winner in a low-scoring slugfest.
Mackie said Storer will provide the Bulldogs with another avenue to goal as a clever small forward.
"Archie is a young kid from Mansfield who has moved here for university and lives across the road from me," he said.
"His housemate plays out at Jindera and Archie started the season at Wangaratta.
"Then the travel to Wangaratta got a bit hard for him to stick it out, so we were fortunate enough to sign him before the clearance deadline.
"So Archie jumped on board and that was his third match for us on the weekend.
"The first two matches he was finding his feet a bit in a new side but really impressed against Howlong as a goal sneak who gets in dangerous positions and finishes off really well."
