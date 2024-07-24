Man released without charge as East Albury assault investigation continues

A man has been released without charge after another man was hit to the ground in East Albury on Tuesday.
Police were called to Borella Road, outside the Newmarket Hotel, about 11.40am on July 23.
A bloodied man was found on the roadside, and witnesses told police he had been struck.
The injured man, aged in his 40s, was hospitalised.
A man in his 20s was arrested nearby a short time after the incident.
He was taken into custody for questioning.
He has been released without charge pending further enquiries into the matter.
Those at the scene said the man in his 40s had been erratic and intoxicated.
They said he had reportedly entered businesses and walked into the Newmarket before being forced to leave.
They said he had approached the younger man and tried to stop him getting into his car, and the younger man hit him.
Video posted on social media showed the injured man rolling around on the roadside, surrounded by police, before he was taken to hospital.
Any witnesses can call (02) 6023 9299.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.