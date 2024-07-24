The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police, defence seeking settlement of case connected to suburban shooting

By Albury Court
July 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police during their initial investigations of the shooting in Thurgoona. File picture
Police during their initial investigations of the shooting in Thurgoona. File picture

Negotiations are continuing in an effort to resolve the case involving a woman charged in connection with a shooting in Thurgoona.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.