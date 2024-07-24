Police, defence seeking settlement of case connected to suburban shooting

Negotiations are continuing in an effort to resolve the case involving a woman charged in connection with a shooting in Thurgoona.
That was revealed during a mention of Charlene Cranshaw's matter in Albury Local Court this week.
Cranshaw, who was not required to appear, is facing charges that state she was an accessory before and after an armed robbery committed at the time.
The 25-year-old is bailed to an address in Sydney, while the man facing a charge of shooting with intent to murder over the shooting on November 2, Shannon Lee Bush, remains in jail, bail refused.
Lawyer Mark Cronin, acting as agent for Cranshaw's Sydney-based defence, asked registrar Wendy Howard for her charges to be adjourned for four weeks.
"There is a proposal that representations will be made on behalf of the accused," Mr Cronin said.
He said he had been instructed by Cranshaw's defence that the adjournment was required "to allow those representations to be considered".
Ms Howard agreed with the request, adjourning Cranshaw's charges to August 20, when "an outcome of those negotiations" can be put before the court.
Bush's matters were also before the court, and were adjourned by magistrate Sally McLaughlin for a case conference mention on the same date.
Neither accused will have to appear in court if they are legally represented.
Bush, 35, of Coffs Harbour is also charged with possess an unauthorised pistol in a public place, discharge a firearm with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm, robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and take a person with the intention of committing a serious indictable offence of robbery.
Seven other charges were previously withdrawn.
It has been claimed by police that the events of that day were a targeted attack.
Bush and Cranshaw were arrested at Macksville in northern NSW the day after he allegedly shot Ali Kanjo, 26, who suffered wounds to his hand and shoulder at a Maryville Way residence.
Mr Kanjo and Jorja Chung were allegedly robbed of a cardboard box containing multiple boxes of IGET vapes, the keys to a Toyota Corolla, $930 in cash, and a garage door remote.
It has been alleged that Bush was armed with an unregistered loaded silver revolver pistol on the day of the shooting, as well on Henschke Avenue, the Hume and Hovell Walking track next to the home and at the house.
