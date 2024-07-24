'The best day of the year as a kid'

As a youngster who grew up on a farm near Rand, the annual football-netball development carnival was always a highlight on my calendar each year.
As Beau Greenway reports, it's the one day of the year that the town with a population of around 200 people welcomes thousands through its doors.
Forty years on, and some of the names I grew up with - Hamilton, McCall and Kreutzberger, just to name a few - are among the scores of volunteers helping the carnival go from strength to strength.
I hope you enjoy Beau's story as much as I did and be sure to flick through the picture gallery featuring more than 80 photos from across the years. Maybe someone you know is in there, or better yet, could you find an old shot of yourself?
Continuing on the sporting theme, Jacob Cincurak has spoken to Georgia Smith ahead of the Bandits' cut-throat final in Canberra this weekend.
The Trinity Anglican College sports coordinator has a fun story about how some of his students make the transition from the classroom to the grandstand.
Brent Godde, meanwhile, chats to new Mitta United coach Beau Packer about what he hopes to achieve when he takes the reins next season.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great day.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
