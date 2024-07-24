Case involving woman accused of inflicting serious burns adjourned to August

A lawyer for a young woman accused of inflicting serious burns on a man in Howlong says he understands her case is "in the final stages" of being resolved.
Defence solicitor Travis Johnson provided the update on Corbie Jean Walpole's matter during a brief mention before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
Walpole, 22, had been excused from appearing in Albury Local Court provided she was legally represented.
Mr Johnson asked that Walpole's case be adjourned to August 13 for charge certification.
Walpole is charged with burn or maim with a corrosive fluid over an incident in Russell Street on January 7 where Jake Loader, 23, received severe burns to much of his body.
Mr Loader suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albury hospital before being flown to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital, where he required several skin grafts.
He had to be placed in an induced coma.
