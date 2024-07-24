The Border Mail
Case involving woman accused of inflicting serious burns adjourned to August

By Albury Court
July 25 2024 - 9:00am
Corbie Jean Walpole
A lawyer for a young woman accused of inflicting serious burns on a man in Howlong says he understands her case is "in the final stages" of being resolved.

