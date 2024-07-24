Company will consider a 'very visible sign' to aid e-scooter parking

Scooter operator Beam is willing to discuss with Albury Council the prospect of having marked parking areas for the vehicles in the CBD.
However, having specific areas for depositing e-scooters in residential settings is unlikely, according to Beam's brand and communications head in Australia Michelle Leong.
The company representative was responding to debate at Monday night's council meeting where an unsuccessful attempt was made to cut short a 12-month e-scooter trial involving Beam and Albury Council.
That discussion on July 22 saw concerns raised about e-scooters being left scattered and on footpaths.
Councillor Jess Kellahan pointed to Hobart, where parking bays for the e-scooters are marked, making for "a much more orderly-looking city".
Ms Leong said the Beam app included a map specifying in virtual form where there were designated parking areas for the e-scooters in Albury.
However, she said the firm would be willing to discuss physical mapping, which in Hobart's case involves white lines and a decal containing a P and scooter image.
"Following Monday's meeting we will be definitely reaching out to council to talk about that as an option," Ms Leong said.
"Nothing changes for the rider but it would make it a very visible sign for riders and non-riders as well."
There are a string of designated parking areas along Dean Street, including near the Atura hotel, post office, QEII Square, David Street and Olive Street.
McDonald's restaurant on Wagga Road at Lavington is a set down point outside the CBD.
Asked about tackling the casting aside of e-scooters in residential areas and what could be done to address that, Ms Leong said they were beneficial to some users.
"One of the reasons why we do have free-flowing parking, as we call it, in the outer suburbs is to support commuter travel because it allows them to find a scooter more easily to travel into the CBD," she said.
"That's what our data has shown us from other markets."
However, Ms Leong said Beam's "aim is to protect city amenity".
"When riders finish their ride, we ask them to take a photo so we know it is parked safely, and are able to issue warnings to riders who do not do this," she said.
Councillor Darren Cameron initiated the failed move to abandon the trial, citing drunks as the only beneficiaries of the deal.
Ms Leong flagged measures taken to stop booze-fuelled riders.
"There has been a curfew since we've commenced operations, from 12am to 5am, seven days a week," she said.
"In addition, Beam's cognitive-backed drink riding deterrence test was launched in Albury in May, and is in action on all of Dean Street on Friday and Saturday nights to deter drink riding."
