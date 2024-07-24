Roos skipper wary of a 'young and dangerous' Bulldogs outfit

Q: The Roos were in a ruthless mood last weekend against Wahgunyah winning by 40 plus goals in atrocious conditions?
A: I feel for Wahgunyah and nobody likes to see a club struggling like that. But with the top-five so tight, it could come down to percentage who gets the double chance. So we can't afford to take our foot off the pedal and rest blokes where maybe we could be in the past.
Q: Bailey Dale returned for you last weekend after spending a couple of weeks overseas?
A: I think Bailey went over to Japan for a look but came straight back into the side on the weekend. Bailey is an efficient footballer who is a smooth mover. Last year he went overseas and didn't get back until the eve of the finals and was a bit underdone at the business end.
Q: It's a big fortnight ahead in regards to your minor premiership aspirations with clashes against Thurgoona and Chiltern?
A: It's two big tests and we also played Kiewa and Beechworth before Wahgunyah so it's good to play against the other top-four sides ahead of finals. You can experiment with a few things and see what works and what doesn't before you get to Sandy Creek.
Q: Thurgoona got within eight points last time you met and have since added Barton medallist Michael Rampal alongside Adam Elias which you will no doubt be mindful of?
A: They are certainly two big additions and have been quality players in this competition for a fair while now. We will certainly give the Bulldogs the respect they deserve.
Q: What do you feel is the Bulldogs' biggest asset?
A: They are a young and dangerous side and fearless which is a strength. That is the way we regard ourselves as well and I think the Bulldogs have got a similar mantra and won't lack any confidence after claiming the prized scalp of the reigning premier last weekend.
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 27
Mitta Utd v Kiewa-SC
Dederang-MB v Wahgunyah
Yackandandah v Thurgoona
Wod. Saints v Beechworth
Chiltern v Barnawartha
Rutherglen v Tallangatta
Thurgoona finally claimed a top-four scalp last weekend against Chiltern after previously being in winning positions against Yackandandah, Beechworth and Kiewa but not being able to deliver the knockout blow. However, the Bulldogs are not as threatening away from the kennel and it's hard to see them kicking a winning score against the best defence in the competition.
Verdict: Roos by 24 points
