Team of the Year defender makes a timely return for ladder leaders

Flag fancy Yackandandah has been boosted by the late season return of reliable defender Angus Lingham.
Lingham was contemplating not playing this season with increasing work commitments.
However, he played reserves the previous two weeks to regain some match fitness before regaining his spot in the senior side last weekend against Wahgunyah.
The return of Lingham is a significant boost to the Roos' flag aspirations who is regarded as one of the best lockdown defenders in the competition.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh said the return of Lingham was a bonus.
"Gus was flat out with his work but has decided to commit for the remainder of the season which is great news," McIntosh said.
"He has had a couple of runs in the twos and got a call up to the seniors last weekend against Wahgunyah.
"Gus is certainly in our best side and you can never have too much depth.
"You just have to look at Chiltern for the past two years, they have had superior depth and if somebody goes down they have got somebody in the reserves that can fill his spot fairly easily.
"But Gus has been a bloody good player for a long time and adds that bit more experience which could prove invaluable when we get to Sandy Creek."
Lingham joined Yackandandah from Corowa-Rutherglen post COVID and was named in the TDFL Team of the Year last season.
The Roos already boast the best defence in the competition with Liam Martin, Hamish McInnes, Nick Houston, Billy Griska and Ray Farrugia all rock-solid in the back half.
McIntosh said Lingham will slot into full-back allowing Houston to play further up the ground.
"Gus and Nick play similar roles in that they wear their opponent like a glove and don't go chasing kicks," he said.
"I've always said that you can have too many attacking defenders and you need blokes that are happy to play a lockdown role and play a role for the team.
"Blokes who are willing to sacrifice their own game for the benefit of the team... they are like gold really.
"Gus and Nick don't care if they don't get a touch all match... as long as their opponent doesn't they are happy."
McIntosh said Josh Garland who won the club's best and fairest three-years ago won't be part of the Roos flag assault this season.
Garland played in round 2 but hasn't been spotted since with work commitments and the arrival of a newborn.
