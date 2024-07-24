Friend 'scared' after murder-accused revealed he killed former partner

A friend of Amber Haigh "got scared" and ran away after murder-accused Robert Samuel Geeves revealed he killed his ex-partner during a fight with a gun, a court has heard.
Mr Geeves and his wife, Anne Margaret Geeves, are on trial accused of murdering Ms Haigh, their former housemate, in 2002. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Cindy Brown took the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday, July 22, and told how she became friends with Ms Haigh when the teen moved into an apartment complex in Young.
Ms Brown, the partner of Ms Haigh's cousin Paul Harding, said she came to know the Geeveses through the teen.
While no specific date was given, the court heard one night Mr Geeves turned up at Ms Haigh's flat while Ms Brown was present, with "grog" on his breath after he had been out drinking.
"He wasn't drunk or anything but you could smell the grog on him," Ms Brown said.
"He was talking to both of us and he said about how he killed his ex-wife."
Ms Brown later corrected the statement to say the woman was Mr Geeves' partner.
She recalled hearing how the couple "had a fight and a gun went off or something".
Ms Brown said as a result, she "got really scared" and ran out.
The court heard Ms Haigh told Ms Brown and two other neighbours in the Clarke Street complex that Mr Geeves had tied her up and had sex with her.
Ms Brown also recalled being told Mrs Geeves would watch Ms Haigh having sex with her husband on a video camera.
Mr Geeves would often go to Ms Haigh's flat after consuming alcohol, the court heard, and the teen was "nervous and scared" when that happened.
Ms Brown said Mr Geeves would also take Ms Haigh to his property at Kingsvale.
She gave evidence that Ms Haigh went to the Geeveses' about twice a week, and that Mr and Mrs Geeves would come to the teen's flat about three times a week.
Ms Brown said the teen also introduced her to her cousin Paul Harding, who later became her partner.
Mr Harding took the witness stand on Thursday, July 18, where he was questioned about a sex tape he said the Geeveses had of himself and Ms Haigh.
Mr Harding recalled how he went to visit Ms Haigh at the Geeveses' property one day and only the teen was home.
He said Ms Haigh asked him into her room and they had sex, but later heard claims the Geeveses had videotaped them.
The court heard Mr Geeves later tied Ms Haigh up and performed "sex sort of things" on her while playing a video of her having sex with Mr Harding.
After the incident, Ms Haigh called Mr Harding and said "You know what we did in that room, we got videotaped".
Defence barrister for Mr Geeves, Paul Coady, also asked about Ms Haigh's competence with managing finances.
Mr Harding said from his experience, his cousin could handle money all right, and he had personally witnessed this himself with the way she managed her "Centrelink payment".
Under cross-examination, Mr Harding agreed he had heard bad things about Mr Geeves.
However, Mr Harding said he "didn't mind" Mr Geeves back then.
"I thought he was an all right bloke," Mr Harding told the court.
Mr Harding was also asked about another time when Ms Haigh fell pregnant after they had sex.
The court heard the whole family was "mad" at him for the incident and he was made to pay for the abortion.
The trial continues.
