Microwave hampered Amber Haigh murder investigation, court told

A microwave caused significant difficulties for police investigating the disappearance of Amber Haigh, a court has heard.
Former police officer in charge (OIC) of the investigation into the disappearance of Amber Haigh, retired detective sergeant Gae Crea said the unfortunate placement of a listening device in the home of Robert Samuel Geeves and his wife Margaret Anne Geeves in mid-2002 proved a major hurdle. He took the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23.
Mr and Mrs Geeves are on trial for the alleged murder of former housemate Amber Haigh.
The teenager had a child with Mr Geeves in early 2002, and the crown alleges the couple used her as a surrogate mother before killing her to gain custody of the baby boy.
The court has previously heard Ms Haigh and her baby were inseparable, however Ms Haigh vanished on June 5, 2002, after Mr and Mrs Geeves took her to the railway station, Mr Geeves told police two weeks after the event.
The court has heard the couple was looking after her child while she visited her sick father in Mount Druitt.
On Tuesday, Mr Crea told the court a police investigation into Ms Haigh's disappearance quickly turned to focus on the Geeveses.
Police began a covert listening operation, installing two bugs in the Geeveses' home in mid-July, but Mr Crea told the court things didn't quite go as planned because the main listening device was installed too close to the microwave.
While a number of conversations could be picked up, he said many more were "distorted" as the microwave interfered with the device's operation.
Mr Crea also revealed how he instigated Strike Force Villamar to look into the teen's disappearance and focus on the Geeveses.
He said Ms Haigh was a young and vulnerable woman with an intellectual disability who was "easily led" and had been "manipulated into having a sexual relationship with a married older man [Mr Geeves]" before subsequently having a child with him.
Reflecting on the circumstances of her disappearance, Mr Crea said it was suspicious the Geeveses said they drove three hours from Harden to Campbelltown, yet didn't take her the extra "15 minutes" to the Mount Druitt hospital where her father was.
"The actual circumstances of her disappearance were suspicious, and that led me to believe she had met with foul play," he said.
Mr Crea said the fact Ms Haigh was reported missing 14 days after she was dropped off also raised concerns.
"There was a lot of suspicious things that didn't add up and that was the basis for my decision to start a strike force," he told the court.
At some point in the investigation, the Geeveses told Mr Crea the missing teen had withdrawn money from an ATM at Campbelltown, the court heard.
The Crown prosecutor asked the former detective sergeant if police had a theory about how that occurred. Mr Crea replied there was "ample evidence to suggest Robert Geeves controlled her finances".
He said Mr Geeves had access to Ms Haigh's keycard and argued that it was "quite easy for someone like Mr Geeves to go to the ATM and withdraw money himself".
The court heard police made inquiries around the ATM for CCTV footage, however there was no camera outside the location.
Mr Crea also conducted a background investigation into Mr Geeves after Ms Haigh's disappearance.
As part of this, he looked into an incident in 1986 when two young girls "ran away from home" and ended up on the Geeveses' property where "it was alleged some sort of sexual assault took place".
Mr Crea recalled the girls were found by police in a wheat silo and Mr Geeves was charged over the incident but the former detective didn't think he was found guilty.
Mr Crea said after a struggle with a gun, "Janelle Goodwin was shot through the nose and killed" and that Mr Geeves put a plastic bag over her head, tied her up, placed her body in a wheelbarrow and put it in the garage.
"The crime scene was washed down and the clothes were washed to the point where initial investigators couldn't identify the location of the shooting" and had to rely on Mr Geeves's help to say where it took place, Mr Crea said.
Mr Geeves then took two days to report the matter to police, he told the court.
But while Mr Geeves was charged by Cootamundra detectives over the incident, the matter went to a hearing at Cootamundra and was eventually discharged.
"Not dismissed, but discharged," Mr Crea told the court.
"Unfortunately for us, the local police decided to destroy all the exhibits or give them all back which were crucial to the actual investigation."
Mr Kerr asked if this criminal past influenced how Mr Crea approached Ms Haigh's disappearance.
He said it assisted the court despite the fact he was "found innocent by the court".
"Facts don't change. Although he was found not guilty of murder ... there was a shooting, there was a cover-up of the body. These all lead to, in my mind, a level of criminality," he said.
Mr Crea said taking into account "the way he [Mr Geeves] controlled an intellectually disabled child and had a sexual relationship [with her ]... that is not the mentality of a normal person".
Mr Crea also weighed into his theory that the couple used Ms Haigh so they could take her child, noting Mrs Geeves had previously experienced four miscarriages and one stillbirth.
"The whole basis of Mr Geeves having a sexual relationship with Amber was to extract the child from her and keep the child ... that was my view and also the view of Community Health and Amber," he told the court.
Mr Crea went on to charge Mr Geeves for the alleged murder of Janelle Goodwin, and the court heard this went to trial but he was found not guilty.
Asked if Strike Force Villemar was specifically targetting Mr Geeves, Mr Crea said it wasn't, but that it "wasn't long before Mr Geeves became the prime suspect".
However, he went on to say "I strongly believe Anne Geeves was the mastermind".
During cross-examination, Mr Geeves's defence barrister Paul Coady asked the former OIC if he ever met Ms Haigh or knew the Geeveses before the teen disappeared, but he did not.
Mr Coady asked if Mr Crea had a "vendetta" against Mr Geeves, which he denied.
"I didn't know Mr Geeves," he said.
Mr Coady asked about Mr Crea's concerns Ms Haigh had been dropped off at Campbelltown train station by herself with no plan to meet anyone and after such a long drive given the location was so close to her destination.
He pointed out Ms Haigh had experience travelling alone on public transport, including a trip to Sydney with her baby just months before she vanished.
Mr Coady also told the court police statements from neighbours and family of Ms Haigh showed she had access to her own ATM card and that she often accessed her own money.
Mr Coady suggested this undermines the police theory Mr Geeves controlled the teen's finances, however Mr Crea objected, saying he could have still had control even if it wasn't "total control".
Department of Community Services (DOCS) worker Jade Tomlin (now Jade Wynn) previously told the court police pressured their department to remove Ms Haigh's son from the Geeveses in the weeks following her disappearance.
However, Mr Crea said it was DOCS who would not act.
He said when he planned to attend the Geeveses to take the baby away from the couple, DOCS initially "refused to come".
"I actually had to put a bit of pressure on them to come out because we didn't have the facilities to take the child," he said.
The court heard the child had to be under the care of DOCS, not police.
"There was a lot of instances where they just weren't helpful," he said.
He said these included that they were obstructing his investigation and "refusing to give me any details", saying he had to obtain these through search warrants.
Under cross-examination, Anne Geeves's defence barrister Michael King questioned Mr Crea about correspondence he had with an investigative journalist where he said he was investigating if there was a link between the incident when two young girls were found in a silo on Mr Geeves's property in 1986, the 1993 death of his ex-partner Janelle Goodwin and Ms Haigh's disappearance in 2002.
Mr King produced Mr Crea's police statement from August 10, 2002, which made reference that the two girls had been tied up in the silo.
The court has previously heard allegations Mr Geeves tied up Ms Haigh and had sex with her.
Mr King noted there had been references to girls being tied up in all three cases and Mr Crea agreed that was a "pretty clear linkage".
A statement from one of the girls taken by police in 1986 was produced in court and Mr King noted it made no reference to the pair being tied up.
Mr Crea told the court he believed the young girls found in the silo had been tied up, but when asked by Mr King why he thought that, he said he did not know.
