Clock is ticking for Border businesses to ditch 3G before shutdown

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 27 2024 - 6:00am
Canvas Eatery barista Lachlan Farrow with the EFTPOS machine used by the Albury cafe and restaurant. The business has recently transitioned to the 4G network before the 3G shutdown on August 31. Picture by Phoebe Adams
Canvas Eatery barista Lachlan Farrow with the EFTPOS machine used by the Albury cafe and restaurant. The business has recently transitioned to the 4G network before the 3G shutdown on August 31. Picture by Phoebe Adams

Border businesses reliant on the 3G network have until the end of August to update connections before telcos shut them down.

