Clock is ticking for Border businesses to ditch 3G before shutdown

Border businesses reliant on the 3G network have until the end of August to update connections before telcos shut them down.
Telstra will switch off its 3G network from August 31, while Optus will follow suit from September 1, which happens to be Father's Day, meaning phones, EFTPOS machines and other technology that operates solely on 3G would be out of action.
Australian government figures released in July revealed about 200,000 active mobile devices did not have a 4G connection.
Payment company Tyro said "a cluster of businesses" in Albury and Wodonga were still using the 3G network for electronic transactions and would need to switch to 4G as soon as possible.
Tyro's head of in-store payments Matt Patterson has urged all business owners to check if they will be impacted.
"We've been in contact with our merchants all over Australia to make sure every one of our businesses is 3G shutdown ready, but we know that if you're a busy business owner with a working payments terminal, you may not have had the chance to check if this is something you need to do," he said.
"The last thing we want for business owners is disruptions to their service, especially over Father's Day weekend, which we know is a busy trading time for hospitality venues and retail stores."
Albury cafe and restaurant Canvas Eatery is among the Border businesses to recently make the shift to 4G.
"I had heard about the 3G network shutting down, and I noticed the network starting to get a bit slow, so when Tyro contacted us, I was keen to switch over to 4G as soon as possible," owner Timothy Tahan said.
"Once we were set up on the 4G network, we instantly noticed how much faster and more reliable it was.
"It's imperative, as a busy cafe, to be able to take a quick payment, people get frustrated when they can't use their card these days.
"We are also hooked up to the NBN so if for whatever reason 4G goes down, we still have a backup to take a payment.
"I do like cash, but it's dying, the generation now is so used to tapping their card, that's just the world we live in."
Mr Tahan urged other Border businesses to act sooner rather than later.
"There will be a mad rush at the last minute like there always is. We are very happy we switched over when we did," he said.
Telstra regional NSW general manager Chris Taylor said 3G accounted for just 1 per cent of the company's total network traffic.
"Since 2019, we have been upgrading our mobile sites to ensure that there will be new 4G coverage in places that previously only had 3G, and we have been communicating with our 3G customers to make sure they were prepared for this network closure and updated any impacted devices," he said.
"One of the issues that we have faced is that some older 4G-enabled mobile phones require a 3G network to make calls to triple zero.
"We also know that there are many devices, such as EFTPOS machines, vending machines, farm sensors and alarms, that use mobile connectivity. These devices aren't sold by Telstra but we encourage owners to check with their suppliers to make sure they are 4G compatible.
"We have worked hard to inform our impacted customers and encourage them to take action before the closure of the 3G network, including extending our original June 30 closure deadline by an additional two months to give customers and industry more time to take action."
Optus vice-president of government and regulatory affairs Andrew Sheridan said the vast majority of its customers won't be impacted.
"We know every single customer who has an impacted device and we continue to communicate directly with them to get them to act before the network is shut down from September 2024," he said.
"3G is an end-of-life technology, and decommissioning it will allow us to reuse capacity to deliver an even better 4G and 5G experience for our customers and to meet growing demand for data-rich services and applications."
For further information on impacts, visit 3gclosure.com.au.
