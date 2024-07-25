'Incredibly rare': central Albury bike shop listed for first time

A central Albury building that is home to a cycling retailer and cafe is on the market for the first time since it was built a decade ago.
The home of the former Winsor Park Bowling Club, in front of Albury's railway station on Young Street, was developed in 2013 to house Pushys Bike Warehouse, now known as Cycle Station.
It is owned by the Wolki family and is expected to fetch at least $5.5 million.
AW Commercial director Scott Mann said the property was offered for sale with a five-year lease to Cycle Station or could be acquired with vacant possession to occupy or develop.
The 4167-square metre site has a showroom of 1175 square metres, which includes eatery Cafe Musette.
It is also close to other national retailers such as Officeworks, O'Brien Auto Glass, Petbarn, Repco and The Good Guys.
"It's the first time it has been offered for sale. The Wolki family built it for the expansion of the Cycle Station business.
"They're looking to take the money from this asset to another project.
"They would either lease it back for five years if someone wants to keep them as a tenant, or they would vacate and relocate the business."
Mr Mann said it was "incredibly rare" to see a property like this come on the market.
"It's a very high-profile site, directly accessible to both the CBD and the Hume Highway, and incredibly versatile in terms of its usages with a mixed-use zoning," he said.
"It's an exceptional opportunity."
Sale by expressions of interest closes on Friday, August 30, at 4pm.
Meanwhile, the Hume Animal Hospital building on the corner of Mate and Swan streets in North Albury is available for lease.
The vet clinic closed in the second half of 2023 to centralise operations at Melrose Animal Hospital, its sister business in Wodonga.
Hume Animal Hospital was founded by veterinarian of 41 years and former Albury mayor Arthur Frauenfelder in 1976.
Built close to the Five Ways intersection, the 196-square metre building includes three consult and three treatment rooms.
Commercial leasing agent Derinda Dekoke, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate said the property could be used for many types of businesses, with minor or major refurbishment if required, subject to council approval.
