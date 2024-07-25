Series of car fires continue with early morning Lavington blaze

Emergency services were called to yet another car fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on Oliver Street, Lavington, about 5.30am on July 25.
The car was well alight when firefighters arrived on the scene, and the blaze took half an hour to extinguish.
Police are investigating a spate of similar incidents in recent months.
Emergency services have been called to torched vehicles on the Hume Highway, Lincoln Causeway, Staghorn Flat, and on the Hume Highway at Barnawartha North, Wodonga and North Albury.
A dumped car was also gutted by fire near the Albury Sportsground.
Wodonga police said seven abandoned cars had been torched in the North East between March and early July.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.