Pledge to make tourist town's deadly main road safer cautiously welcomed

A commitment from the Victorian government to work towards traffic safety improvements in Rutherglen has been welcomed by Indigo Shire Council but met with scepticism by community advocates and an opposition politician.
This week, Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne responded to a petition with 876 signatures calling for the balance of $2 million put aside in 2016 to investigate heavy vehicles passing through Rutherglen be spent on traffic calming measures.
"The Roads Minister has committed to working with Indigo Shire to implement safety improvements on Main Street, but we need more than talk and planning, we need action," Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell, who lodged the petition on behalf of a councillor, said.
"The minister blames the Commonwealth for withdrawing funding from the Rutherglen traffic study, but the state promised $2 million of its own for this project, and now refuses to answer questions about how that money will be used."
The move follows incidents including two this year, one fatal when a pedestrian hit by a car in Main Street in Rutherglen just before Easter died from her injuries when she was struck a car.
In another incident earlier in March, a truck smashed into a car outside a Main Street shopfront and power pole, leaving hundreds without power. No one was injured.
Indigo Shire Mayor Sophie Price welcomed the government's commitment to work with the council to implement traffic safety improvements in Main Street.
"We have also been advocating to the Victorian government for a commitment that the remaining funds, put aside to address heavy vehicles using Main Street, be used to implement safety improvements," Ms Price said
"We are yet to receive any formal correspondence from the Department of Transport on when works will start or exactly what the safety measures will entail, however, we look forward to working together to maximise safety outcomes for the Rutherglen community."
Indigo Community Voice president Herb Ellerbock, who lives in Rutherglen, said since 2016 Councillor Roberta Horne [no relation to the minister] had worked tirelessly advocating for Main Street to be made safer.
"Cr Horne's most recent efforts include sending her 876 signed petition calling on the Victorian Minister for Roads and Road Safety to act on delivering road safety works," Mr Ellerbock said.
"Since 2009 several studies have been done. The most recent 2018 study being the Rutherglen Origin and Destination report costing almost $700,000. The study still hasn't been released to the public, despite many requests.
"It is only a matter of time before more deaths occur."
Mr Ellerbock said it was time to act and spend the remaining $1.3 million on essential safety-traffic calming measures.
"One measure being a further extension of the Main Street 40kmh speed limit to slow traffic," he said. "Now is the time for the Victorian Minister for Roads and Road Safety to act.
"The minister must instruct Vic Roads and Indigo Council to urgently address this situation as it becomes more dire each day."
The Border Mail has contacted the office of Melissa Horne.
