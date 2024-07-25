THEN AND NOW: Hume and Hovell mark trees near the river - one still stands

These tree markings record the explorers' presence at Bungambrawartha. Earlier in their journey, there is a reference to marking the trees to show their trail for the return journey. However, when Hovell requested the men continue the action, Hume replied that it was a useless exercise, such was Hume's confidence in finding the return trail. Did they continue to mark the trees? They may have, for there is mention of meeting their outbound course at Bulla and again near Hurdle Creek.

