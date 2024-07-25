Parishioners celebrate 150 years, with a new church site opening soon

When the Lutherans arrived in Wodonga in 1874, the now-bustling regional city was not much more than a hamlet.
It was to be another two years before Wodonga split from Yackandandah and became a shire in its own right, two decades after being established in 1854.
Wodonga Lutheran Church Parish has now been part of the community for 150 years, a milestone to be celebrated on Sunday, July 28.
While the event, to be held in Victory Lutheran College, will involve a cherished look back at its rich history, the parish is very much facing toward the future.
Pastor Joshua Muller, who will lead the service, said the new 250-seat church that replaced the old one on Havelock Street represented a significant period for the parish.
It was a modern facility for the community, one that included a commercial kitchen and opportunity shop, he said,
The new church has been completed, but won't be open for use until the building is consecrated by a bishop from Melbourne on August 18.
Pastor Muller said it was very much a new chapter for the church, with a lot of hard work having gone into making it a reality.
"Despite delays, the congregation watched with anticipation as the new building took shape," he said.
"It's been quite a while of using the school hall so to have our own space again will be very nice.
"As we settle into our new home, the parish looks forward to a future filled with worship, community service and spiritual growth."
Significant items brought over from the Havelock Street site, which closed in 2023, include the cross and some windows.
Pastor Muller said the congregation would gather on Sunday to express gratitude for its blessings, but to also contribute non-perishable food items to the Helping Hands program and Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.