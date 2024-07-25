Drunk patron tried to hit barman but instead his strike whacked pub manager

An argumentative and belligerent drinker at an Albury pub tried to hit a barman escorting him outside, only to instead strike the manager's chin.
Jacob Rodney Jones, who earlier was seen placing a small resealable plastic bag containing cannabis on a bench in the beer garden, continued to be hostile out on Kiewa Street.
Albury Local Court has been told the now 40-year-old remained outside for about five minutes, yelling at staff inside and also at passers-by.
Police arrived soon afterwards and came across Jones stumbling along the northern footpath of Dean Street.
He was searched and a set of plastic knuckledusters found in his backpack.
After his arrest, another police crew arrived at Beer DeLuxe and spoke to the manager, who outlined Jones' behaviour and also how he had found the bag containing 1.23 grams of cannabis.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley asked Albury court registrar Wendy Howard for sentencing to be adjourned to August 20.
Mr Hemsley said Jones, who was not before the court, was going through pre-entry checks for a place in rehabilitation.
The case initially was set down for a hearing on Friday, July 26.
But this was vacated by Ms Howard on Mr Hemsley entering guilty pleas on his client's behalf to possess a prohibited drug, two counts of common assault, excluded person fail to leave premises when required, excluded person re-enter or attempt to re-enter premises and possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
These were admitted to after prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz withdrew two other charges.
The Albury man had arrived at the pub on December 6, 2023, about 4pm, taking a seat in a private deck area of the beer garden.
The manager was returning empty glasses inside at 5.50pm when he saw Jones staggering away from the bar.
With that, he told a bartender Jones was so intoxicated he would need to be removed from the pub.
Police told the court Jones sat back down, then placed the cannabis in a bag next to him on the seat.
He was approached and told he had to leave.
"(Jones) became argumentative towards staff members and, with his left hand, tipped the table next to him, upending it and causing several items to fall on the floor."
Jones then picked up his belongings and was escorted by the manager and bartender towards the exit.
But while doing so, he raised his left arm and attempted to "flick" the manager's face, which he missed.
Jones continued walking before turning around and again lashing out at the manager, who was forced backwards to avoid being hit.
His next strike missed the bartender but hit the manager.
Jones made full admissions to the assaults upon his arrest.
