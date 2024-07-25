SECOND SHOT: Bandits learn from loss as another home final looms

Bandits' women's coach Sam McDonald says morale has been lifted ahead of the side's NBL1 East semi-final clash against Sutherland this weekend.
Coming off the back of their first loss following a perfect regular season, the looming final on home turf is one the Bandits desperately don't want to see fall through the cracks as they eye what could be their second title in three years.
"It was disappointing and it stung the whole group a lot," McDonald said.
"We took some time to collectively reflect on the game and our roles in the game.
"I'm the first one to put my hand up, I made quite a few big errors during that game.
"While a loss is frustrating, it was a really good learning experience for myself, the coaching staff and players.
"We have a better understanding of us as a team now and what we need to do.
"We had a really good training session on Tuesday night and got morale back up.
"We're ready to go. We're really excited for the opportunity to play at home again and play against a good quality team in Sutherland."
After sitting out the qualifying final, it's still "yet to be determined" whether Liz Murphy and Ashlee Hannan will rejoin the Bandits on court this weekend.
"We're waiting for clearance from the respective allied health professionals," McDonald said.
"We're not 100 per cent sure yet, but we would really like to have them back."
The Bandits recently took time to celebrate the season at the club's awards, with US import Mikayla Pivec crowned Most Valuable Player and Players' Player.
"She's phenomenal," McDonald said.
"Her and Unique (Thompson) are just good quality humans, and then on the court, the product they bring us is phenomenal in all areas of the game, defensively, offensively and leadership-wise.
"We obviously rely heavily on them and we know we can count on them to stand up night in and night out."
Border young gun Liz Murphy took out the Tenille Collins Award for best local player, while Lauren Jackson was the Allen McCowan Memorial Award recipient.
Sutherland is likely to appear different to the last two times the Bandits have seen them this season, with Lauren Nicholson back after missing out on a spot in the Opals' Olympic line-up.
"We've got our work cut out for us, but it's a really good challenge to have and we're excited," McDonald said.
Meanwhile, the Bandits' men's side will take on Centre of Excellence in Canberra for a Saturday night semi-final clash in the hopes of keeping their finals run alive.
