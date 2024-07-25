The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Showery, unsettled conditions tipped for month's final week

By Peter Nelson
July 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mud is flying as Chiltern's Nicholas Stephens and Parker Phelan navigate the heavy conditions during their Tallangatta and District Football League match against Thurgoona on Saturday, July 20. Picture by Mark Jesser
The mud is flying as Chiltern's Nicholas Stephens and Parker Phelan navigate the heavy conditions during their Tallangatta and District Football League match against Thurgoona on Saturday, July 20. Picture by Mark Jesser

The past week has seen the persistence of a deep low-pressure complex centred around Bass Strait, which brought heavy rainfalls to south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne and in Gippsland, with major flooding at some places.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.