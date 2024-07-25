WEATHER WATCH: Showery, unsettled conditions tipped for month's final week

The past week has seen the persistence of a deep low-pressure complex centred around Bass Strait, which brought heavy rainfalls to south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne and in Gippsland, with major flooding at some places.
The heaviest falls were 83 millimetres at Lysterfield and 116.8 millimetres at Mount Baw Baw.
Further showery periods have continued up to last weekend with very strong winds exceeding 120kmh.
Barometric pressures fell to 993.5 millibars at 4am on Saturday morning, July 20, in Melbourne. This was the first time since April 2023 that barometric pressures fell below 1000 millibars in Melbourne.
There was a longer period from January 1997 to June 1998 when barometric pressures stayed above 1000 millibars. When this long period ended in July 1998 it was wetter than average from September 1998 onwards, with the heaviest rainfall in November and the following summer notably hotter than normal in our region.
A very cold air mass quickly reached Queensland by Thursday, July 18, with snowfalls at Applethorpe. The lowest temperature recorded was 0.5 degrees at Palmerville in the Gulf of Carpentaria region. This was the coldest July morning in 134 years at Palmerville; the previous coldest July morning was 1.7 degrees on July 4, 1899. Other very cold July mornings were 2.2 degrees in 1932 and 1.9 degrees on July 19, 1965, the day snow fell on the mountains just west of Townsville.
This cold air mass did not impact strongly in our regions. The lowest temperature in Coonabarabran did not fall below zero, and it was 1.8 degrees at Moree and 0.9 at Narrabri. In North East Victoria, the lowest temperatures were minus-0.3 degrees in Wangaratta, minus-1.5 in Rutherglen, 1.9 degrees in Benalla, minus-0.1 in Albury and a mild 3.6 degrees in Yarrawonga.
The lowest temperature for the first three weeks of July in Coonabarabran was zero degrees and this is the first time in 144 years of records that the first three weeks of July did not have a minus reading. The highest absolute minimum temperature in July in Coonabarabran was minus 1.8 degrees in 1993. The last week of this month promises to be showery and unsettled because of an active system advancing from Western Australia. Any severe frosts are unlikely, although it was minus-1.3 and minus-1.7 the last two mornings in Coonabarabran. The last half of 1993 was very wet indeed in NSW and Victoria.
This active low-pressure system is currently producing heavy rain in the central west of Western Australia. Kalbarri has had 123 millimetres up to July 23 and on top of the wettest-ever June of 317 millimetres, it is the wettest ever June-July period on record at Kalbarri. Other very wet June-July periods were in 1978 and 1998. It was decisively wet from July to December 1978 in Victoria, but dry and hot in January and February 1979.
