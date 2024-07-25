WEATHER WATCH: Showery, unsettled conditions tipped for month's final week

The lowest temperature for the first three weeks of July in Coonabarabran was zero degrees and this is the first time in 144 years of records that the first three weeks of July did not have a minus reading. The highest absolute minimum temperature in July in Coonabarabran was minus 1.8 degrees in 1993. The last week of this month promises to be showery and unsettled because of an active system advancing from Western Australia. Any severe frosts are unlikely, although it was minus-1.3 and minus-1.7 the last two mornings in Coonabarabran. The last half of 1993 was very wet indeed in NSW and Victoria.

