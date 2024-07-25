Drink container refund machines being set up in Wodonga

Two shopping centre car parks will play host to the first can and bottle collection machines to operate in Wodonga as part of Victoria's drink container refund scheme.
The units have been put in place outside Wodonga Plaza and White Box Rise shopping centre this week, after being trucked from Melbourne, and are undergoing commissioning.
They are expected to be operational from Wednesday, July 31, with users to place their bottle and can collections in slots for scanning before claiming their 10-cent refunds.
The introduction of the machines follows Victoria rolling out its container deposit scheme in November 2023 and NSW commencing its version in 2017 which began with a single Return and Earn machine in Springdale Heights outside the IGA supermarket.
Recycling giant Visy, which has the contract to implement the government scheme in North East Victoria opted to initially have drop-off points for containers in Wodonga, rather than machines.
Wodonga Plaza centre manager Sarah Styles is delighted to have a machine at her site.
She first registered her interest in being a host with Visy 18 months ago and was informed three months ago that she had been successful.
"I think it's another good reason to bring people in," Ms Styles said.
"It's something that's especially good for kids, to get them to recycle and then they can come up with their bottles and cans that they have saved up and go shopping.
"Every time I've been past the machines in Albury and Lavington there's always people lined up, so this is another thing to bring people to the plaza."
Ms Styles said refunds would be claimed electronically through a QR code, rather than cash in hand via a voucher as occurs with machines in Albury.
The plaza machine is on the eastern fringe of the car park facing a bus stop in Smythe Street.
The unit at White Box Rise is in the car park behind the Ampol petrol station which faces Victoria Cross Parade.
Both of them will have six sorting bins which will take eligible cartons and plastic, glass and aluminium containers.
Bollards have been placed around the large receptacles to prevent vehicles from hitting the machines.
A 55-tonne crane was used to haul the machines from their delivery truck to their final locations.
In the first 12 months of the Return and Earn units operating in Albury there were 7.1 million bottles and cans put through at Springdale Heights and 6.7 million scanned at a machine housed at Norris Park IGA and then East Albury near the PCYC.
At that time in 2018, then Springdale Heights and East Albury IGA owner Bob Mathews estimated Victorians were responsible for a solid portion of deposits.
"I'd say maybe 15 to 20 per cent at Springdale Heights and anything up to 40 per cent at the PCYC are coming from Victoria," he said.
