Refused to keep Mum about violence order breaches as Jack kept going back

An Albury man's repeated disregard for a court order put in place for the protection of his mother has cost him full-time jail.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has handed Jack William Sampson a 20-month aggregate jail term on a long list of charges, including four of breaching an apprehended violence order.
The 29-year-old has been held in custody, bail refused, since April 11 and won't be eligible for release on parole until March 10, 2025.
His repeated offending meant he had now ignored the order 11 times through turning up at his mother's unit in Albury.
Albury Local Court previously heard Sampson's chronic illicit drug use was the catalyst for his recidivism, his lawyer, Louise Dart, having submitted he had "a significant drug abuse problem".
"There is a reason as to why he attends this address and that was because he wanted to see his mother," Ms Dart had told the court.
Sampson was handed the jail term also on charges including destroy or damage property, possess housebreaking implements and common assault.
He was convicted and fined $1820 on charges including possession of stolen property, possess a prohibited drug and trespass.
Under the conditions of the order, Sampson was prohibited from going within 100 metres of her unit
But that is what he did on four occasions between January 17 and April 12, 2024, with his offending captured on CCTV security footage.
The most recent breach involved Sampson arriving in a taxi soon after police arrived over an unrelated matter.
The officers saw someone in the back seat trying to hide their identity with a hooded jacket.
On approaching the taxi police recognised Sampson and arrested him, then uncovered illicit drugs during a search.
A second search done in the station custody room of his bag uncovered two Victorian numbers plates stolen from different vehicles on April 11.
He also had one gram of the opiad buprenorphine, a pair of bolt cutters, a pair of scissors, a black material glove and a Hume Bank card in another person's name.
