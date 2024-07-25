'Chisel' keen to carve young Swampies into a finals force

Henty co-coach Brenden 'Chisel' Maclean has re-signed for another season.
Maclean was lured back to the Swampies as co-coach this season after he previously played more than 100-matches after arriving from North Albury in 1996.
He is a premiership player and best and fairest winner.
Maclean initially signed a one-year deal but recently agreed to lead the club again in 2025.
"To be honest I had a bit of a think about it when the club asked me earlier in the year if I was keen to go again," Maclean said.
"Mainly because I wanted to see what the players were thinking.
"You never know if you are too hard on the players or not hard enough and wanted to get some feedback in that regard.
"I also wanted to put off re-signing until I saw how we went against some of the better sides in the competition.
"To be honest, it wasn't a good result against either Osborne or Holbrook.
"So I had a serious think about coaching again and in the end I thought why not?"
Maclean will coach outright next season after sharing the role with Brayden Skeers this season.
"I will coach by myself next season but Brayden will remain as a player," he said.
"Brayden has got a young family and is keen to focus on just playing next season without the burden of coaching as well.
"He is a leader out on the field for us and plays that role really well.
"Brayden is really team-oriented and is happy to play whatever role we ask of him.
"So at this stage I think I will coach by myself next year."
The Swampies sit seventh with a 7-6 record and have made significant inroads up the ladder after finishing second-last last season after winning five of 18-matches.
They trail sixth-placed CDHBU by one win and significant percentage.
Maclean felt the Swampies' ladder position was a fair reflection of where they sat in the pecking order of the competition.
"There are probably one or two matches where we were in winnable positions and let slip," he said.
"But I feel it is a strong top-six this season and hard to force your way in there.
"It seems whoever is in sixth keeps on winning and we can't close the gap.
"Yes, we would have loved to have played finals this year but realistically we won't unless we win our last five matches."
Maclean said the exciting part of coaching this season was the development of the younger players after winning the thirds flag last season.
"As a coach, you can just feel the excitement of the younger players coming through when they get to play seniors," he said.
"They just love it because they are born and bred in Henty and it's a huge thrill to finally play senior football.
"They are really coachable kids and to be honest I've lost count how many debutantes we have had this year."
Maclean was one of the last coaches to be appointed in the Hume league last off-season after not signing until November.
The late commitment meant he was well behind the eight ball in regards to recruiting for this season.
"This season was all about playing the kids and getting some senior experience under their belt and we will reap the benefit of that in the future," he said.
"We have already had some quality players approach us about joining the club next season.
"So to have players approach us is a credit to the club and we will certainly look to add a bit more experience to our list over the off-season and help fast-track the development of our kids."
Meanwhile spearhead Shannon Terlich should boot his 500th goal for the Swampies on the weekend when they face Culcairn away from home.
Terlich has 499 goals and has been the mainstay of the Swampies' attack for the past decade.
