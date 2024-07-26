The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Enough is enough': golf club tees off campaign for better internet

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 26 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa Golf Club has started a petition to campaign for better internet access in south Corowa. Pictured are staff members Georgia Backhouse and Sam Green. Picture by James Wiltshire
Corowa Golf Club has started a petition to campaign for better internet access in south Corowa. Pictured are staff members Georgia Backhouse and Sam Green. Picture by James Wiltshire

Corowa Golf Club is rallying the community to pressure Telstra into installing a new tower or fibre optic cable in south Corowa.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.