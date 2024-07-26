'Enough is enough': golf club tees off campaign for better internet

Corowa Golf Club is rallying the community to pressure Telstra into installing a new tower or fibre optic cable in south Corowa.
The town's internet troubles, which have been ongoing for years, came to a head for the golf club after its recent strategic plan revealed how much money they were losing due to poor reception.
Kim Gregg, Corowa Golf Club's general manager, said residents and businesses are forced to put up with one bar of reception - "one insufficient bar that is severely hindering our personal and professional lives".
"It has become increasingly clear that it's such a weakness, and it has such a detrimental impact on our business that we've really got to try and do something," she said.
"But it's not just us, it's all of south Corowa; we have to drive a couple of kilometres down the road just to get coverage."
Ms Gregg described the situation as a catch-22: management wants to grow the business and attract more people to the club and its motel, but the more people on the property, the worse the reception becomes.
"We can't, with confidence, promote to businesses who want to run workshops or corporate days and things like that," she said.
"If we've got a full motel, the reception is so sporadic - people just get annoyed and take off.
"And from a health and safety perspective, there are certain spots on the golf course where there is absolutely no coverage. If someone became unwell, they couldn't simply make a phone call to get help."
Ms Gregg said Telstra knew about the problem but was doing nothing.
"Telstra is aware of it," she said. "But it just doesn't seem to be of interest to them."
Telstra regional general manager Jenny Gray said the company had no plans to install a new tower or fibre optic cable in south Corowa. However, upgrades in nearby towns may improve coverage.
"A number of environmental factors can affect mobile coverage, such as the type of device being used, the distance from a tower, terrain (hills and valleys), vegetation or buildings," she told The Border Mail.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand and improve our mobile coverage. We have plans in the pipeline to upgrade other nearby mobile base stations at Bundalong and Lowesdale, and we also recently upgraded our site at Wahgunyah.
"These upgrades should also benefit in and around Corowa."
It's a response Ms Gregg has heard before. In January, Telstra told The Border Mail that planned upgrades in Rutherglen, scheduled for June, may improve coverage in Corowa. Ms Gregg said it has had no effect.
Over the past months, Ms Gregg has engaged with nearby businesses and Federation Council about the issue. She said all agreed poor reception was the "number one priority".
On Thursday, July 25, she started a change.org petition which has already garnered 50 signatures.
"Enough is enough," she said. "We've been pretty relaxed about it to this point. But we are missing out on a lot of business and something must be done.
"It's not just us; it's other businesses at this end of town and residences who are almost disadvantaged because of it.
"This (petition) will give us a chance to really do something more formally about it and, collectively, get the community involved to lobby and campaign for change."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.