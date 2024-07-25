Radio voice out to be Guy smiley at national awards night

Former choir boy Guy Mylecharane may be familiar to Border audiences through comedy and trivia hosting but to much of country Australia and Hobart he is the voice between songs on their Triple M radio station.
And it is in that role, the weekday afternoon anchor has received a nomination for best music host in the provincial category for the Australian Commercial Radio Awards.
Mylecharane was thrilled with the recognition which comes after previous entries for that prize were unsuccessful.
"I wasn't expecting it, because it's very hard to get a nomination and I'm up against some very big markets like the Gold Coast and Newcastle," he said.
"I've applied the last couple of years and haven't managed to get one, so I was very surprised ... it's nice to get the nod."
Mylecharane attributed the change in outcome to an added sharpness.
"I've obviously been really working on my craft and my skills and probably being more economical with my talk breaks ... and keeping things moving because obviously in a music shift it's all about the music, so you're there to strengthen the music and highlight the music," he said.
Mylecharane hosts his show from Southern Cross Austereo studios in central Albury and is heard in 20 Triple M markets which extend from the Limestone Coast in South Australia, down to Hobart and up to Cairns.
That means he needs to avoid local references.
"I can't talk about the weather or even AFL or NRL, if I mention footy I mention both of them, but you can't talk about one particular game," Mylecharane said.
Having been raised in Melbourne and worked in Tasmania, Jindabyne and Port Macquarie, Mylecharane has enjoyed his time in Albury, being known for comedy and hosting trivia nights as well as competing in the Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer in 2022.
He is among a string of nominees from the region who are in the running for the radio awards.
Winners last year from 2AY, football commentator Gus MacLeod and advert maker Cassie Aldridge are finalists again for best sports presenter and best station-produced commercial respectively.
Wangaratta announcers Matt Hobbs (3NE) and Tyson Witham (Edge FM) will compete against each other in the country category for best music host.
Witham is also nominated with Owen Godenzi for best community campaign for their Halloween efforts with the Lions Club of Wangaratta.
The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Sydney on October 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.