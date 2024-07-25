Traffic lights out, roads blocked off, power not back after major outage

Albury roads have been blocked off, multiple traffic lights are out, and residents are without power on Thursday, July 25.
A power line came down at the intersection of Macauley and Tribune streets about 12.30pm.
Parts of Macauley, Tribune and North streets have been blocked off as Essential Energy works to repair the power line.
The disruption has also caused the traffic lights to be out at the intersection of David and North streets, and North and Young streets.
Police were at the scene to direct traffic before traffic controllers arrived. However, there was no traffic control at the David and North streets traffic lights about 2pm.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said about 220 customers remained without power as of 3pm.
"Electricity network protection equipment operated automatically after detecting a fault on the high voltage power network, switching supply off to 3100 homes and businesses for safety around 12.27pm today," they said.
"After investigation, a fallen power line was located in Macauley Street, Albury.
"Crews worked as quickly as safety allowed and, after ensuring it was safe to do so, the electricity network was rerouted and power was restored to more than 2800 customers by 1.45pm
"Currently, approximately 220 customers remain without power and there is no estimated time for power restoration for those customers available at present."
Updates on power outages can be found at essentialenergy.com.au/outages or by calling 13 20 80.
The public is reminded to always remain at least eight metres away from fallen power lines and anything in contact with them, and to report them immediately by calling 13 20 80 or triple zero if the situation is life-threatening.
