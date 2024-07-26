Small school does the heavy lifting to cheer on first-time Olympian

Lowesdale Public School has just 10 students this year.
But it has more than won over an Australian Olympian.
Weightlifter Kyle Bruce paid a special visit to the tiny school on the Riverina Highway between Corowa and Coreen in June.
The Commonwealth Games silver medallist's mother, Alison, has worked at the school since 2021 after she relocated to Yackandandah from Sydney.
She twisted her son's arm to meet the students on his way back to Sydney after the Australian Olympic team announcement in Melbourne.
"The kids were always asking, 'when is Kyle coming?'," Mrs Bruce said.
"Kyle spent about an hour with the children when he visited, discussing his journey to the Olympics, resilience and the importance it plays in life and as an elite athlete, the downside to a win-at-all-costs mentality, and the students got to ask him lots of questions.
"Kyle then did a warm-up session with the students and showed them the lifts he would be doing at the Olympics, using broom handles.
Bruce now has a section of the main classroom at Lowesdale Public School dedicated to him, with photos and memorabilia from his visit.
"He also left all students a gift from his Commonwealth Games and other international meets, and the school got the mascot that he received when he got his silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022," Mrs Bruce said.
"All students loved meeting Kyle and were talking about his visit for days."
Mrs Bruce said it was amazing to be a part of the Lowesdale community.
"I love this school because I worked in a large school in Sydney, and this is great because the kids all get along. They're very appreciative of everything you do," she said.
"We had the Variety Bash car rally here last year with 500 people and 300 cars."
Mrs Bruce will fly to Paris in the coming days to watch her son compete in the men's 89kg weightlifting on August 9.
"He'd love to get in the top 10, and just to beat his PB would be great," she said.
"There's some pretty amazing athletes in our Border area."
